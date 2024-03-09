The Absolutely Fire Story of How TikToker Campbell Puckett Became Husband Jett Puckett's "Pookie"

Watch : TikToker Campbell “Pookie” Reacts To Reese Witherspoon Shoutout At SAG Awards

Would it surprise you to learn that Jett Puckett thought wife Campbell "Pookie" Puckett looked absolutely fire on the night they met? Would you expect absolutely anything less?

Back in March 2015, the future TikTok sensation was finishing off his joint MBA/J.D. at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia when he spied the pretty flight attendant during a night out at a wine bar.

"Jett always says he walked up to the prettiest girl in the bar and started talking to her," Campbell recounted in the couple's exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, reciting her husband's oft-repeated line. And, insisted Jett, "That's what happened!"

The initial small talk unearthed the fact that they'd both attended colleges in the football-minded Southeastern Conference—the economics and political science major graduated first in his class at the University of Georgia; she studied marketing and business administration at Ole Miss—"So that was our immediate connection," explained Campbell. "And then he asked for my number and we went on a date a couple of days later, which I showed up an hour and a half late to."