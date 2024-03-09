The Absolutely Fire Story of How TikToker Campbell Puckett Became Husband Jett Puckett's "Pookie"

Would it surprise you to learn that Jett Puckett thought wife Campbell "Pookie" Puckett looked absolutely fire on the night they met? Would you expect absolutely anything less?
Back in March 2015, the future TikTok sensation was finishing off his joint MBA/J.D. at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia when he spied the pretty flight attendant during a night out at a wine bar.
"Jett always says he walked up to the prettiest girl in the bar and started talking to her," Campbell recounted in the couple's exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, reciting her husband's oft-repeated line. And, insisted Jett, "That's what happened!"
The initial small talk unearthed the fact that they'd both attended colleges in the football-minded Southeastern Conference—the economics and political science major graduated first in his class at the University of Georgia; she studied marketing and business administration at Ole Miss—"So that was our immediate connection," explained Campbell. "And then he asked for my number and we went on a date a couple of days later, which I showed up an hour and a half late to."
Fortunately Jett was both smitten and rather patient.
As Campbell, then a flight attendant for American Airlines, was touching up her makeup in a plane bathroom and sending texts to explain her absence ("My flight was delayed but I thought he would have left. I probably would have left at that point"), Jett was trying to avoid the stares he was getting from the waiters at his go-to first date spot.
"The whole staff knew me," he explained, "and so they were all like, 'Man, where's your date? What's going on?' But I waited. And she got there and just like when I met her a couple days before, it really was love at first sight."
And he built quite the case for himself when Campbell moved into a new apartment and Jett not only rented the U-Haul, but accompanied her to IKEA and built the roughly 1,500-piece dresser she selected for her new place.
"It was just so, like, hot and I'm like, yes, this man can do anything," she shared in a TikTok video, one of many that's helped the duo amass quite the cult following, everyone from Sylvester Stallone to Reese Witherspoon clicking in to see what Pookie is wearing to look, as Jett always drawls, "absolutely fire tonight."
Of course Campbell, who now answers interchangeably to both her birth name and the nickname Jett bestowed on her because "she just looks like a Pookie," never really spent the night at that place.
As Jett put it, "We were inseparable from that first meeting."
Within six months, he'd purchased the oval halo engagement ring he'd slip on her finger in January 2017. He originally planned to propose on the 31-year-old's birthday trip to Spain that March, but when they booked a spontaneous trip to Maui, Jett, 33, found himself on the phone with a Hawaiian photographer scraping together his plan.
"I made the story that we were going to really nice dinner," he explained. "So that Campbell would be dressed up." But before making their way to the restaurant, he walked his future bride to the appointed spot on Kapalua Bay Beach just as the sun was setting.
"Campbell didn't even realize that photographer was there for us," he said. "So she captured our authentic engagement."
And it's a good thing there's proof.
"We talked about getting engaged, of course, but I had no idea that he had bought a ring," recalled Campbell. "I blacked out whenever he did it, because I was just so in shock. I was like, how did you pull this off? I barely even remember the actual engagement itself. But then I like came back to life. After I saw the ring, I was like, 'Holy s--t.'"
A top-tier move from a man who prides himself on his romance skills, "To this day, we both say that our engagement was the best day of our lives," Jett boasted. "Even over our wedding."
Though, of course, that April 2018 affair at The Jefferson in Oxford, Miss., was pretty fire, as well. Same for pretty much every day that's followed.
Grounding her flight attendant career in 2016, Campbell's career as an influencer took off in 2017 with the launch of her fashion, lifestyle and travel blog You Should Wear That. And while it seems the entire world is just now discovering how lit she looks in pretty much every date night 'fit (for the record, his favorites include the Love Shack Fancy dress she wore during the recent New York Fashion Week, while she prefers her all black ensembles) the Atlanta-based duo, who share French bulldog Pierre, have been capturing their OOTO for years.
"I would always record his reactions of my outfits and my girls loved seeing it," she said of the clips that she originally posted to her Instagram Stories. "And then when I started showing it to more people, it kind of really caught on."
Knowing the videos are racking up even more views on TikTok has only ignited their passion.
"We've done Friday date nights for nine years," noted Jett. "We've always gotten dressed up and go out to nice dinners and so now we just take a few minutes to record an outfit video real quick before we go out the door."
And while you might think a man whose job title is managing director of mergers and acquisitions for a company that does consulting for dental practices might endure a fair amount of ribbing from his colleagues, well, we're about to douse you with some cold water.
"They think that what Pookie and I are doing is awesome," Jett shared, recounting a recent business dinner in Chicago with a few coworkers in their 60s. "People kept coming up to the table and asking to take pictures with me and they were like, 'What the hell is going on?'"
When some of his younger colleagues filled them in, "They actually all started texting their daughters, their granddaughters, their nieces and most of them knew about it," he continued. "And they were like, 'Holy hell, you're with Jett? Are you serious? And so then they all take selfies with me one by one and sent that to their nieces and daughters and whatever."
And as the two continue to set the Internet ablaze, it's only made their union that much more fiery.
"Our love is our most authentic thing," noted Jett. "We're all about love in general and in our own relationship, and we're just trying to put more love and positivity out into the world."
It's come back to them tenfold, with Campbell's keen eye and Jett-approved 'fits helping her become one of the top 10 Revolve sellers in America. "I'm excited to show more of my personality," Campbell said of growing her audience, "even though that does scare me for sure. Because I am closed off a little bit, it takes a little bit to get to know me, but I am just so grateful that I have the platform to be able to share more of our life."
Because, readers, their romance is truly fire.
"Our relationship is strong in general," said Campbell. But the increased attention has "definitely brought us closer. And I'm just so grateful that I get to do it with Jett."