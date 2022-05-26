The Super Affordable Revolve Brand Every Fashionista Should Know About

Save money without sacrificing style when you shop this budget-friendly designer at Revolve.

By Marenah Dobin May 26, 2022 10:27 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsShop Fashion
EComm: Revolve SuperdownRevolve

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to stay on top of the latest trends, Revolve is the best place to shop, especially if you have a special event coming up. Plus, they have such fast shipping. Revolve really comes through for those fashion emergencies. You can always find something cute to wear at Revolve. However, it can be a little tricky to shop if you are trying to stick to a budget. Revolve has so many stunning pieces, but they're not always budget-friendly.

Whether you're looking for a wedding guest dress, a night out look, an outfit for a music festival, a bridal shower outfit, you need to check out Superdown. This is my favorite brand at Revolve. The styles are trendy and the presses are unbeatable. 

If you're a true fashionista, Superdown, is the affordable brand you need to check out. Here are some must-have looks that are on-trend and under budget.

read
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Goes on Sale Twice a Year: Don't Miss These Discounts

Superdown Styles at Revolve

Superdown Sherrie Lace Up Back Sweater

You're going to be obsessed with this lace-up top.

$54
$29
Revolve

Trending Stories

1

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

2

You Need to Hear Jennifer Aniston's Joke About Brad Pitt Divorce

3

Amber Heard Says She's "Humiliated, Threatened" Amid Johnny Depp Trial

Superdown Priya Cross Back Bodysuit

Go for the glam with this glittery crossback bodysuit

$60
Revolve

Superdown Olivia Strapless Top

Why not be a little bit over the top with a feather-adorned white strapless top?

$50
Revolve

Superdown Niko Deep V Bodysuit

Here's another metallic beauty. This gold bodysuit is a total head turner. 

$68
Revolve

Superdown Rubi One Shoulder Cami Top

How chic would you look with this one shoulder top and a crisp pair of wide-leg trousers.

$40
$36
Revolve

Superdown Candice Halter Bodysuit

Get this bodysuit in cream, white, and black. These are such a staples on their own or to layer underneath a blazer.

$58
Revolve

Superdown Marianna Halter Top

This is an easy-to-wear top that exudes high fashion glamour no matter what you wear with it.

$58
Revolve

Superdown Camille Strappy Back Bodysuit

"Cute as hell. Wanna be buried in this," a Revolve shopper said. You will look for excuses to wear this.

$70
Revolve

Superdown Storme Bodysuit

Doesn't this give you Euphoria vibes? The top also comes in blue and white.

$64
Revolve

Superdown Ramona Bustier Top

How adorable is this pink top? You can also wear this in blue or black.

$80
Revolve

Superdown Penelope Chain Back Top

This chainmail top is the perfect shirt to wear for a concert or a girls' night out.

$48
Revolve

Superdown Alessandra Bodysuit

This one-shoulder bodysuit manages to be simple, yet interesting at the same time. It's available in three colors.

$54
Revolve

Superdown Stevie Ruched Top

Faux leather can look really cheap or super high fashion. Thankfully, this red top is the latter. You need this one in your outfit rotation. 

$64
Revolve

Superdown Sonya Skort

Skorts. Are. Back. This black skort goes with everything you own. Just get it. You won't regret shopping. 

$60
Revolve

Superdown Chantel Leather Romper

There's nothing cooler than a black (faux) leather mini dress

$98
$64
Revolve

Superdown Penelope Velour Pant Set

Channel the early 2000s with this matching velour set

$78
Revolve

Superdown Mandy Pant Set

Black on black is always a great look. Plus, both pieces work as great separates to pair with items you already have. 

$92
$83
Revolve

Superdown Janet Slit Midi Dress

Give yourself a neon moment. This high slit/high neck combo is everything. 

$80
Revolve

Superdown Essie One Shoulder Dress

This dress would work perfectly at your favorite beach bar this summer.

$78
Revolve

If you're looking for more great shopping at Revolve, check out these amazing beauty deals on Olaplex, Ilia, Ouai, Charlotte Tilbury and more top brands.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

See How the Kardashians Honored Scott Disick on His 39th Birthday

2

You Need to Hear Jennifer Aniston's Joke About Brad Pitt Divorce

3

Amber Heard Says She's "Humiliated, Threatened" Amid Johnny Depp Trial

4

Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta Dead at 67

5
Exclusive

Madisson Hausburg Shares Her Journey to Healing After Son’s Stillbirth