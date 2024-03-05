TikTokers Campbell "Pookie" and Jeff Puckett Reveal the Fire Origin of Her Nickname

Watch : TikToker Campbell “Pookie” Reacts To Reese Witherspoon Shoutout At SAG Awards

Pookie looks absolutely fire in Jett Puckett's eyes.

That's why the TikToker, whose real name is Campbell Puckett, was given the now-iconic moniker by her husband during the early days of their romance, which started back in 2017 when Jett laid eyes on "the prettiest girl" at a wine bar in Philadelphia.

"It's an organic name that we came up with," Jett told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive joint interview with Campbell, sharing that he started calling her by the pet name "within the first couple of weeks of meeting."

Campbell explained that "Pookie" came to be after she "asked for a nickname" from Jett, who she married in 2018.

"It just kind of stuck," the 31-year-old continued. "When there's people around, he'll call me Campbell. But usually, it's 'Pookie' or 'babe.'"

As for why Jett chose the unique nickname? "She just looks like a Pookie," he quipped. "It's perfect for her."