TikTokers Campbell "Pookie" and Jeff Puckett Reveal the Fire Origin of Her Nickname

Pookie looks absolutely fire in Jett Puckett's eyes.
That's why the TikToker, whose real name is Campbell Puckett, was given the now-iconic moniker by her husband during the early days of their romance, which started back in 2017 when Jett laid eyes on "the prettiest girl" at a wine bar in Philadelphia.
"It's an organic name that we came up with," Jett told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive joint interview with Campbell, sharing that he started calling her by the pet name "within the first couple of weeks of meeting."
Campbell explained that "Pookie" came to be after she "asked for a nickname" from Jett, who she married in 2018.
"It just kind of stuck," the 31-year-old continued. "When there's people around, he'll call me Campbell. But usually, it's 'Pookie' or 'babe.'"
As for why Jett chose the unique nickname? "She just looks like a Pookie," he quipped. "It's perfect for her."
Jett added, "I think it's the reason why it resonates with people."
Indeed, Jett, 35, and his Pookie have captured the internet's attention after TikToks of their date night outfits went viral. Though Campbell has been creating fashion content for years, she said her followers "ran with" her Pookie persona after she started consistently including Jett in her videos, which often featured the Georgia-based businessman describing her looks as "fire."
"Before we were putting it online as much as we are now, we were literally doing the same thing at home," Campbell noted. "I would help him with his outfit, he would help me with my outfit. Now, we're just recording it a little bit more, but it's really us."
And Campbell's keen eye for styling both her and Jett's looks has turned her into a go-to fashion influencer, making her one of the top 10 Revolve sellers in America.
"You're kind of your own boss in this industry," Campbell said of her rise to fame. "There's no guideline. There's no agenda. What you put into it is what you get out of it."
Plus, she added that being able to work with Jett has "definitely brought us closer."
"We are so confident in who we are and our relationship," Campbell shared. "We just have something special."