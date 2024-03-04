Kate Middleton Spotted Out for First Time Since Abdominal Surgery

Watch : Kate Middleton's Rep Responds to Rumors Amid Her Surgery Recovery

Kate Middleton is on the road to recovery.

In fact, the Princess of Wales was seen for the first time since stepping back from her royal duties to recuperate from a planned abdominal surgery that took place in January.

For the March 4 outing, Kate was spotted riding in the passenger seat of a car alongside her mother, Carole Middleton, near Windsor Castle in the U.K. And the 42-year-old—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William—kept a low profile for the ride, wearing a black top and large sunglasses.

Kate has remained out of the public eye for over two months, with her last official appearance being a Christmas day outing to church with the royal family—less than a month before she was hospitalized after undergoing abdominal surgery on Jan. 16.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," Kensington Palace's statement noted at the time. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."