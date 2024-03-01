Get a $118 J.Crew Cardigan for $34, 12 MAC Lipsticks for $66, $154 off a KitchenAid Mixer, and More Deals

Bluemercury: Get $490 worth of makeup for only $99: Pat McGrath Labs, Bobbi Brown, RMS Beauty, Jane Iredale, Indie Lee, RevitaLash, and more from Bluemercury.

Dermstore: Use the code REFRESH to get 20% off Sunday Riley, Skinmedica, Paula's Choice, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more from Dermstore.

Fresh: Save 25% on Fresh skincare, no promo code needed. I love the Fresh Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash.

Laneige: Get 25% off Laneige products, which have been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, and more celebs.

Peter Thomas Roth: Score incredible savings on Peter Thomas Roth skincare bundles.

R+Co: Use the code LEAPDAY to get 29% off R+Co hair care products. Plus, free shipping!

PMD: Get 29% off PMD skincare devices when you use the code LEAPDAY at checkout.

Mario Badescu: Buy one, get on free on Mario Badescu skincare. Use the promo code RENEW at checkout.

MAC: Don't miss your last chance to save on MAC makeup and skincare. My pick: get 12 lipsticks for $66.

Smashbox: Save 25% on Smashbox products, including my beloved makeup primer.

Skinstore: Use the code SS15 to get 15% off brightening skincare products from Sunday Riley, Elemis, StriVectin, COSRX, and more from Skinstore.

Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.

Clarins: Get 15% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams. My go-to is this instant de-puffing face mask, which I'm obsessed with.

Soko Glam: Save 20% on cleansers from Hanskin, Banila Co, Klairs, and more when you shop at Soko Glam (discount applied at checkout).

NYX: Get 25% off NYX products and you will receive a free eyeliner when you spend $45+.

Ogee: Use the promo code BIRTHDAY20 to save 20% on Ogee products. I recommend their makeup brush cleanser. It's the best I've ever used.

Too Faced: 1-day only: Get $15 off the Too Faced Born This Way Foundation.