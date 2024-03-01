Get a $118 J.Crew Cardigan for $34, 12 MAC Lipsticks for $66, $154 off a KitchenAid Mixer, and More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hey there, my fellow deal-seekers. As we go into the first weekend of March 2024, I've got your back with an expertly-curated guide to this weekend's best deals. Whether you're in the market for a skincare refresh, a home makeover, or a wardrobe update, I've sifted through the internet to bring you the crème de la crème of discounts. Unfortunately, the Leap Day discounts are gone, but don't worry, there are plenty of great options for some retail therapy.
Expand your wardrobe and nab a $118 J.Crew Cardigan for only $34 with the promo code SPRINGSAVE. Snag 12 of my beloved MAC Lipsticks for only $66. Get $154 off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer that you will use forever. Get $490 worth of makeup for only $99, including Pat McGrath Labs, Bobbi Brown, RMS Beauty, Jane Iredale, Indie Lee, and RevitaLash. Save 40% on comfy sleep and loungewear from Soma. Kick off spring with 20% off Abercrombie deals. Score an extra 40% off Anthropologie's sale section (discount applied at checkout).
With your paycheck freshly deposited, there's no better time to treat yourself to some guilt-free shopping from Sleep Number, Dermstore, Laneige, and more. Let's kick off this new month in style and make the most of these irresistible savings together!
Today's Best Beauty Deals- MAC, Dermstore, Fresh, Bluemercury & More
MAC Lips by the Dozen Mini Powder Kiss Lipstick X 12
MAC lipsticks have been my favorite since high school. I love the long-lasting formula, highly pigmented colors, and creamy texture. Don't miss out on this 63% discount on 12 lipsticks.
Bluemercury: Get $490 worth of makeup for only $99: Pat McGrath Labs, Bobbi Brown, RMS Beauty, Jane Iredale, Indie Lee, RevitaLash, and more from Bluemercury.
Dermstore: Use the code REFRESH to get 20% off Sunday Riley, Skinmedica, Paula's Choice, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more from Dermstore.
Fresh: Save 25% on Fresh skincare, no promo code needed. I love the Fresh Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash.
Laneige: Get 25% off Laneige products, which have been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, and more celebs.
Peter Thomas Roth: Score incredible savings on Peter Thomas Roth skincare bundles.
R+Co: Use the code LEAPDAY to get 29% off R+Co hair care products. Plus, free shipping!
PMD: Get 29% off PMD skincare devices when you use the code LEAPDAY at checkout.
Mario Badescu: Buy one, get on free on Mario Badescu skincare. Use the promo code RENEW at checkout.
MAC: Don't miss your last chance to save on MAC makeup and skincare. My pick: get 12 lipsticks for $66.
Smashbox: Save 25% on Smashbox products, including my beloved makeup primer.
Skinstore: Use the code SS15 to get 15% off brightening skincare products from Sunday Riley, Elemis, StriVectin, COSRX, and more from Skinstore.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Clarins: Get 15% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams. My go-to is this instant de-puffing face mask, which I'm obsessed with.
Soko Glam: Save 20% on cleansers from Hanskin, Banila Co, Klairs, and more when you shop at Soko Glam (discount applied at checkout).
NYX: Get 25% off NYX products and you will receive a free eyeliner when you spend $45+.
Ogee: Use the promo code BIRTHDAY20 to save 20% on Ogee products. I recommend their makeup brush cleanser. It's the best I've ever used.
Too Faced: 1-day only: Get $15 off the Too Faced Born This Way Foundation.
Today's Best Fashion Deals- Abercrombie, Anthropologie, Soma, adidas & More
J.Crew Cotton-Blend V-Neck Cardigan Sweater
If you do not have a J.Crew cardigan, what are you doing? You will wear this classic style forever. Nab this major deal while you can. Why not grab multiple colors while you are shopping?
Anthropologie: Score an extra 40% off Anthropologie's sale section (discount applied at checkout).
lululemon: Technically speaking, there isn't a lululemon sale, but you can find the best prices on your lululemon favorites in their We Made Too Much section.
Abercrombie: Kick off spring with 20% off Abercrombie deals.
Soma: Save 40% on comfy sleep and loungewear from Soma.
Draper James: Score $60 and under deals from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Coach Outlet: Accessorize and save 70% on Coach bags, shoes, and more.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get 75% off Kate Spade bags, shoes, jewelry and more style essentials.
Nordstrom Rack: Save 70% on Free People, Sorel, UGG, Madewell, Crocs, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack. Plus, 60% off Easter deals.
J.Crew: Get an EXTRA 30% off J.Crew's sale section with the promo code SALETIME at checkout.
J.Crew Factory: Don't miss these 60% off discounts on J.Crew best-sellers with the promo code SPRINGSAVE. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off $125+ orders.
Bare Necessities: Score 40% off spring bras, panties, swimwear, activewear and more from Bare Necessities.
Sam Edelman: Step up into style and get 60% off Sam Edelman boots, mules, loafers, and more.
Old Navy: Shop spring break fashion under $15 from Old Navy.
Cosabella: Use the promo code PANTYSALE to get 20% off Cosabella panties.
Saks Off 5th: Be a trendsetter and save 60% on workwear and 70% on jewelry from Saks Off 5th.
Sorel: Warm up in style with 40% off deals on cozy boots and more shoes from Sorel.
Victoria's Secret: Buy 1, get 1 free on everything from Victoria's Secret.
CUUP: Get CUUP bras for only $45. I love these bras because they give amazing support and look invisible under clothes.
adidas: Get 50% off spring styles from adidas.
Windsor: Score 70% off fab fashions from Windsor.
Lulus: Use the promo code DRESSPARTY to get 20% off Lulus dresses.
Today's Best Tech and Home Deals- Sleep Number, Chamberlain Coffee, Apple Watches & More
KitchenAid 5-qt Tilt Head Glass Bowl Stand Mixer
Once you have this mixer in your kitchen, you will use this forever and ever. You can use this to save so much time and do so many different tasks whether you are cooking or baking. Choose from tons of colors.
Sleep Number: Snag up to $1,000 off Sleep Number mattresses and 40% off smart beds.
West Elm: Get 60% off home essentials from West Elm.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee. I love the vanilla matcha powder.
Walmart: Get $200 off an Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart.
Yankee Candle: Get 40% almost everything from Yankee Candle.
iRobot: Save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors that I adore.
Dyson: Get $200 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums and hair tools.
Wayfair: Spring into savings with 70% off deals from Wayfair.
Revolution Cooking: Use the promo code TOASTDAY to get $70 off the viral Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster.
Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on cookware and home products from KitchenAid, Le Creuset, and more at Sur La Table.
What are the best deals happening today?
On March 1, 2024, there are lots of amazing deals that are worth checking out. Nab a $118 J.Crew Cardigan for $34. Snag 12 MAC Lipsticks for only $66. Get $154 off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Don't miss 75% discounts on Kate Spade and 70% off Coach.
How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Coach Outlet, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, Quince, and the lululemon We Made Too Much section.
