A Guide to Hailey Bieber and Dad Stephen Baldwin's Complicated Family Tree

When Cher called Josh "kind of a Baldwin" in Clueless, surely she was referring to 1995-era Alec Baldwin.
Or perhaps she meant Billy Baldwin. Or, who knows, she could have been talking about Stephen Baldwin. Heck, maybe Cher was a Homicide: Life on the Street fan and meant Daniel Baldwin.
Point being, there were multiple Baldwins to choose from, all actors and each known for being hunky in his own way.
Fast-forward almost 30 years and the siblings all have families of their own, the next generation ranging from grown "kids" with children of their own to Alec's youngest, 5-month-old daughter Ilaria.
Stephen, meanwhile, is dad to Hailey Bieber, who's been going by her married name since becoming Justin Bieber's wife more than five years ago.
And while the Usual Suspects actor gave his blessing to the union before Justin popped the question in 2018, he triggered a wave of speculation this week by reposting a pastor's Feb. 26 Instagram Reel asking people to pray for Stephen's daughter and son-in-law.
Atop a video of Justin playing guitar and singing "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever," by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship (the recording arm of Hillsong Church), All Things Possible Ministry founder Victor Marx wrote, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."
In the post's caption, Victor warned that those among the celebrity set often face "spiritual warfare that...seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general."
E! News reached out to reps for Stephen, Hailey and Justin but has yet to hear back.
So though the message was pointed, context remains a mystery for now. It's unclear where Hailey's relationship with her father stands—Victor noted that his wife, Eileen, and Hailey's mom, Kennya Deodato, "pray often together for J&H"—but it was a reminder that while the Rhode skin care founder slipped so seamlessly into being a Bieber, she grew up a Baldwin.
And one of many Baldwins, for that matter. While we can't untangle any drama on their behalf, we can provide a guide to who's who in the 27-year-old's massive family: