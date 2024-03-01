A Guide to Hailey Bieber and Dad Stephen Baldwin's Complicated Family Tree

Hailey Bieber's headline-making dad Stephen Baldwin is one of six siblings and she's got gobs of cousins—so many it can be difficult to keep track of this sprawling family. We've made a handy guide:

By Natalie Finn Mar 01, 2024 12:03 AMTags
FamilyJustin BieberCeleb KidsKidsFeaturesHailey Bieber
Watch: Stephen Baldwin Raises Concern For Hailey And Justin Bieber With Instagram Story Message

When Cher called Josh "kind of a Baldwin" in Clueless, surely she was referring to 1995-era Alec Baldwin

Or perhaps she meant Billy Baldwin. Or, who knows, she could have been talking about Stephen Baldwin. Heck, maybe Cher was a Homicide: Life on the Street fan and meant Daniel Baldwin.

Point being, there were multiple Baldwins to choose from, all actors and each known for being hunky in his own way.

Fast-forward almost 30 years and the siblings all have families of their own, the next generation ranging from grown "kids" with children of their own to Alec's youngest, 5-month-old daughter Ilaria.

Stephen, meanwhile, is dad to Hailey Bieber, who's been going by her married name since becoming Justin Bieber's wife more than five years ago.

And while the Usual Suspects actor gave his blessing to the union before Justin popped the question in 2018, he triggered a wave of speculation this week by reposting a pastor's Feb. 26 Instagram Reel asking people to pray for Stephen's daughter and son-in-law.

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Cutest Pics

Atop a video of Justin playing guitar and singing "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever," by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship (the recording arm of Hillsong Church), All Things Possible Ministry founder Victor Marx wrote, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

In the post's caption, Victor warned that those among the celebrity set often face "spiritual warfare that...seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general."

E! News reached out to reps for Stephen, Hailey and Justin but has yet to hear back.

So though the message was pointed, context remains a mystery for now. It's unclear where Hailey's relationship with her father stands—Victor noted that his wife, Eileen, and Hailey's mom, Kennya Deodato, "pray often together for J&H"—but it was a reminder that while the Rhode skin care founder slipped so seamlessly into being a Bieber, she grew up a Baldwin.

And one of many Baldwins, for that matter. While we can't untangle any drama on their behalf, we can provide a guide to who's who in the 27-year-old's massive family:

William Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The Baldwin Brothers

Alexander Rae Baldwin III—the Emmy-winning actor known as Alec Baldwin—was born April 3, 1958, to Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr. and Carol Newcomb. He's the second of six siblings and the oldest brother.

Next came Daniel Baldwin, born October 5, 1960. William "Billy" Baldwin arrived on February 21, 1963, followed by Stephen Baldwin, the youngest of the bunch, on May 12, 1966.

Daniel, Stephen, Carol, Beth, Alec, William, Jane Baldwin (Kevin Mazur/Wire Image)

The Baldwin Sisters

The eldest of the six siblings is Elizabeth "Beth" Baldwin Keuchler, born in 1955 and now a mother of six with her landscape architect husband Charles Keuchler.

No. 5 of six is Jane Baldwin Sasso, born in 1965. She's married to Randy Sasso and reportedly has two children.

Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images

Mama Baldwin

Their father died at the age of 55 in 1983 but Carol—who survived a 1991 breast cancer diagnosis—lived until she was 92. She passed away May 26, 2022, with 25 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and an eponymous cancer research foundation to her name.

“My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too," Alec wrote in tribute when she died. "She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy."

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin's 2 Marriages and 8 Children

Alec was married to Oscar winner Kim Basinger from 1993 until 2002.

Rachel Luna/WireImage

Their daughter Ireland Baldwin was born Oct. 23. 1995.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Alec married Hilaria Baldwin (née Thomas) on June 30, 2012.

They now share seven children: daughters Carmen Gabriela (Aug. 23, 2013), María Lucía Victoria (Feb. 25, 2021) and Ilaria Catalina Irena (Sept. 22, 2022) and sons Rafael Thomas (June 17, 2015), Leonardo Ángel Charles (Sept. 12, 2016), Romeo Alejandro David (May 17, 2018) and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas (Sept. 8, 2020).

Instagram

Alec's First Grandchild

Ireland and musican RAC (André Allen Anjos) welcomed daughter Holland in May 2023.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Daniel Baldwin's 4 Marriages and 6 Children

Daniel shares daughter Kahlea, born in 1984, with first wife Cheryl. They divorced in 1989.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The actor shares daughter Alexandra with second wife Elizabeth, whom he was married to from 1990 until 1996.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Daniel shares son Atticus Baldwin, born in 1996, with fellow Homicide: Life on the Street alum Isabella Hoffman, his partner until 2005. 

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Daniel was married to model Joanne Smith from 2007 to 2012.

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

They share daughters Avis, born Jan. 17, 2008, and Finley, who arrived Aug. 7, 2009. 

Daniel Baldwin/Instagram

Daniel tied the knot with D'Asia Bellamy on New Year's Eve in 2022 and they welcomed son William "Bat" Baldwin on June 1, 2023.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Billy Baldwin's Wife and 3 Kids

Billy's been married to singer Chynna Phillips—also a member of a sprawling, complicated family—since Sept. 9, 1995.

SGranitz/WireImage

Daughter Jameson was born Feb. 27, 2000, her brother Vance followed in 2001 and sister Brooke rounded out the fam in 2004.

Billy Baldwin/Instagram

Billy revealed on Oct. 3, 2019, that Vance had been diagnosed with cancer exactly one year beforehand and had since undergone 28 rounds of chemo.

The teen "stayed VERY positive, focused and kept his life as normal as possible... every single day," his dad wrote. "Kid’s a tough son of a bitch. Sharp as a tack. Funny as hell. Tough as nails. Heart of gold."

Chynna commented, "Our baby. Our hero."

Also on the anniversary of his diagnosis, Vance posted to his own account, per USA Today, that he had "been clear" for months.

Billy Baldwin/Instagram

All Grown Up—Jameson Baldwin and Brooke Baldwin

A reminder the genes are strong among the Baldwins.

Billy Baldwin/Instagram

Vance Baldwin

"Two years ago today....," Billy posted Oct. 3, 2020, illustrating how far his son had come since his cancer diagnosis. "One of the coolest, toughest kids you’ll ever know."

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Stephen Baldwin's Wife and 2 Kids

Baby of the Baldwin family Stephen has been married to Kennya Deodato since June 10, 1990.

They're parents to daughters Alaia, born Jan. 23, 1993, and daughter Hailey, born Nov. 22, 1996.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stephen's First Grandkid

Alaia wed Pocket Ace Productions founder Andrew Aronow in 2017 and they welcomed daughter Iris Elle Aranow on Aug. 17, 2020.

A certain delighted new aunt gushed on her Instagram Story, "been hard to keep this to myself, my beautiful niece is here and she is PERFECT...Auntie Hails loves you sooooo much."

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey Becomes a Bieber

While they were friends for a decade, it was after a rather whirlwind romance that Hailey wed Justin Bieber in a no-frills New York courthouse ceremony on Sept. 13, 2018.

They further sealed the deal with more lavish nuptials in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019, allowing dad Stephen to walk the bride down the aisle and sister Alaia and cousin Ireland to serve as a bridesmaids.

While she swapped her maiden name for her similarly famous married name soon after she and Justin legally wed, it wasn't a decision Hailey took lightly.

"It took some getting used to, for sure," she told Bustle in 2019. "It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting."

Growing up a Baldwin, she added, "I'm very proud of my family name. I come from a great family with a history in this industry."

All has been going along, the pair marking five years of marriage last year. But ahead of Justin's 30th birthday on March 1, Stephen set off alarm bells by reposting a pastor's Instagram Reel plea to have people pray for the couple. It remains unclear if he was just idly sharing or there's something specific that could warrant a call for good vibes.

Trending Stories

1

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

2

VPR Alums Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Announce Separation

3

Kelly Osbourne Changing Son’s Last Name After Fight With Sid Wilson

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

2

VPR Alums Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Announce Separation

3

Kelly Osbourne Changing Son’s Last Name After Fight With Sid Wilson

4

Love Is Blind’s Jess Hints She's Dating Another Season 6 Star

5

New Detail Revealed on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Romance Timeline