A Guide to Hailey Bieber and Dad Stephen Baldwin's Complicated Family Tree

Watch : Stephen Baldwin Raises Concern For Hailey And Justin Bieber With Instagram Story Message

When Cher called Josh "kind of a Baldwin" in Clueless, surely she was referring to 1995-era Alec Baldwin.

Or perhaps she meant Billy Baldwin. Or, who knows, she could have been talking about Stephen Baldwin. Heck, maybe Cher was a Homicide: Life on the Street fan and meant Daniel Baldwin.

Point being, there were multiple Baldwins to choose from, all actors and each known for being hunky in his own way.

Fast-forward almost 30 years and the siblings all have families of their own, the next generation ranging from grown "kids" with children of their own to Alec's youngest, 5-month-old daughter Ilaria.

Stephen, meanwhile, is dad to Hailey Bieber, who's been going by her married name since becoming Justin Bieber's wife more than five years ago.

And while the Usual Suspects actor gave his blessing to the union before Justin popped the question in 2018, he triggered a wave of speculation this week by reposting a pastor's Feb. 26 Instagram Reel asking people to pray for Stephen's daughter and son-in-law.