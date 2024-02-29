RHOBH's Erika Jayne Claps Back at Denise Richards' Lip-Synching Dig

How many f--ks does Erika Jayne give about Denise Richards' latest shady comments? Zero, zero, zero, done.
After Richards accused the "Pretty Mess" singer of lip synching during a performance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 finale on Feb. 21, Jayne is now responding to the actress' jab.
"Here's the thing, you can hear the good notes and the bad notes," Jayne exclusively told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carolina Bermudez during the Feb. 28 episode. "So, that's how you can know, there's good notes and there's bad notes. I mean, that's the way it is."
"The mic was on," the 52-year-old further confirmed, adding, "The mic is always on, that's how you get in trouble too."
Fans can watch Jayne hit both good and bad notes when her two-part special Bet It All on Blonde—which documents the trials and tribulations of creating her Las Vegas residency—premieres next month. And as the dramatic trailer teased, the stress of her ex Tom Girardi's ongoing legal troubles definitely weighed on the star while rehearsing for her Sin City debut.
So, is Jayne hoping the disgraced lawyer watches her new special?
"I have never thought of that," she admitted to Sylvester and Bermudez. "No, and I don't think that he will."
Regardless, Jayne is ready to put all the drama surrounding Girardi's lawsuits behind her.
"I don't think I'm ever going to get the closure that I once wanted or the understanding that I once wanted," she explained. "I have to move on from that and I have to let that go. I have to be always in the moment and looking forward."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion continues Wednesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And don't miss Bet It All on Blonde March 13 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
