The Skinny Confidential’s Lauryn Bosstick Shares the Beauty Essential She Uses Every Single Day

We interviewed Lauryn Bosstick because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products shown are from Lauryn's product line, The Skinny Confidential. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you are someone who struggles with winter face or puffy skin after a long night, you're not alone. The Skinny Confidential's Lauryn Bosstick was so frustrated by puffiness and after trying so many products that just didn't cut it, she decided to create her own daily essential.

"For years, I was trying to find something that would help me solve this puff problem. Nothing was holding cold for long enough. Nothing looked pretty," Lauryn explained in an exclusive E! interview. That's why she created The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller. This product differs from other products because it stays cold for so long.

She elaborated, "If you're puffy like me and you want something that really solves the problem and makes you feel tighter in the skin before applying skincare, this is your new best friend. I cannot live without this ice roller. It is my number one by far and I hope that you love it as much as I do."