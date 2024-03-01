The Skinny Confidential’s Lauryn Bosstick Shares the Beauty Essential She Uses Every Single Day

We interviewed Lauryn Bosstick because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products shown are from Lauryn's product line, The Skinny Confidential. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are someone who struggles with winter face or puffy skin after a long night, you're not alone. The Skinny Confidential's Lauryn Bosstick was so frustrated by puffiness and after trying so many products that just didn't cut it, she decided to create her own daily essential.
"For years, I was trying to find something that would help me solve this puff problem. Nothing was holding cold for long enough. Nothing looked pretty," Lauryn explained in an exclusive E! interview. That's why she created The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller. This product differs from other products because it stays cold for so long.
She elaborated, "If you're puffy like me and you want something that really solves the problem and makes you feel tighter in the skin before applying skincare, this is your new best friend. I cannot live without this ice roller. It is my number one by far and I hope that you love it as much as I do."
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
"I always roll up my face and I always roll down my neck for extra lymphatic [drainage]," Lauryn advised, "If my eyes are puffy, I'll put a big eye pad underneath my eye and then I'll ice roll over the eye pad. I swear it just makes your eyes feel so much better. I also like taking a sheet mask and ice rolling over that. Then, sometimes, I'll just ice roll on the skin."
Lauryn Bosstick's Ice Roller Hacks
- Roll the ice roller on your arm before you start to feel how cold it is.
- If you don't like it freezing, keep it in the fridge or on your vanity.
- This is amazing post-injections, after surgery, on a rash, or after a sunburn.
- Use it on your bikini line after waxing.
- Put it in an ice bucket when you travel
More The Skinny Confidential Products
The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Face Massager
Lauryn previously told E!, "I wanted Pink Balls to stand out so the angular disco-like balls really chisel the face and help it comfortably glide over the jaw line, cheek bones, décolletage, arms— you can really go wild with where you use it. Each divot on the disco-esque balls is manufactured to glide over each area of the face. This makes it very easy to stimulate the skin, promoting circulation which lifts & tones the face. Think of it like this: you go to the gym to work out your muscles, but your face muscles need to be worked too."
The Skinny Confidential the Ice Queen Face Oil
Lauryn shared, "Ice Queen Face Oil is a high-quality, cooling facial oil packed with antioxidants that penetrates quickly to help hydrate, firm, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving skin soft and supple. The oil helps to restore the skin's natural moisture barrier while replenishing hydration, helping prevent moisture loss while protecting skin. Some key ingredients are pomegranate seed oil, raspberry seed oil and blueberry seed oil."
The Skinny Confidential Hot Shave Razor
"I usually shave about twice a month, but everyone is different. Every 1-3 weeks is what most people do. We created the HOT SHAVE CREAM and RAZOR to end the taboo around women shaving their faces. Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Cleopatra all did it, so what's the fuss? It's exfoliating, gets rid of peach fuzz, makes your makeup lay nicely and helps your skincare absorb better," Lauryn said.
The Skinny Confidential Hot Shave Cream
"Hot Shave Cream is the ideal complement to the Hot Shave Razor, designed to give you a closer shave, prevent accidental nick/cuts and deeply soothe the skin with its moisturizing properties (a rich blend of hydrating and ultra-nourishing ingredients like shea butter, olive oil, aloe leaf and Vitamin E). This dynamic duo creates the perfect canvas on your skin for skincare routine and makeup application," Lauryn shared.
The Skinny Confidential Butter Brush
If you want to come out of the shower with supersoft, skin use this brush BEFORE you jump in. It removes dead skin cells, reduces inflammation, and promotes blood floor, according to The Skinny Confidential. Start at your feet and use short, quick strokes moving towards the heart. I've used other dry brushes that have produced great results, but those hurt my skin and left it looking red for a little bit. This one is gentle, yet effective. The brush has a little loop you can hang it from for easy storage.
The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape
Apply mouth tape over the lips before bed and remove the next morning to get a variety of wellness benefits including:
- Deeper sleep.
- Strengthen/define jawline
- Brighter eyes
- Wake up with way more energy
- Reduce snoring
- Reduce bad breath
Where can I buy The Skinny Confidential products?
The best place to buy The Skinny Confidential items and shop new product launches is the brand's website. You can also get The Skinny Confidential products from Amazon, Revolve, Nordstrom, Free People, Anthropologie, Skin and Senses, and SculptHouse among other retailers.
Who is Lauryn Bosstick?
Lauryn Bosstick is the creator of The Skinny Confidential, which is a lifestyle site, podcast, YouTube channel and wellness product line. Lauryn shares beauty and wellness advice in her book The Skinny Confidential's Get the F*ck Out of the Sun: Routines, Products, Tips, and Insider Secrets from 100+ of the World's Best Skincare Gurus and on The Skinny Confidential site. Lauryn and her husband Michael Bosstick host The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.
Where can I listen to The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast?
You can watch The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast on YouTube. It is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify in addition to other podcast platforms.
What does an ice roller do for your skin?
Ice Rollers offer many benefits for the skin. Ice rollers reduce puffiness and inflammation, stimulate circulation, relieve redness, aid in lymphatic drainage, and shrink the size of pores among other benefits.
What is the best ice roller for your face?
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller has been dubbed the "Rolls Royce of ice rollers." You can get ice rollers made from various materials at a wide range of price points. Many shoppers consider The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller to be the best because it stays cold for so long.
Why is the The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller worth it?
Many shoppers and wellness enthusiasts are loyal toThe Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller for its superior quality, specifically its ability to stay cold for long periods of time— surpassing the cheaper alternatives. It is an investment you'll use for years since it is made from high-quality aluminum.
