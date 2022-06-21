The Skinny Confidential's Lauryn Bosstick Shares Her Beauty Secrets and Answers the Questions We All Have

We interviewed Lauryn Evarts Bosstick because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products shown are from Lauryn's product line, The Skinny Confidential. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love learning about beauty products and skincare hacks on TikTok, you've seen a lot of chatter about using an ice roller, face shaving, and facial oils. If you've been wondering what those products really do for your skin and what actually happens between the before and after photo of a product review, The Skinny Confidential herself Lauryn Evarts Bosstick is here to answer all of your beauty secrets and share her tricks of the trade.

In 2021, The Skinny Confidential launched its first skincare tool, the HOT MESS ICE ROLLER, which became an immediate sensation. However, that success didn't just happen overnight. Lauryn told E!, "In 2015, I had double jaw surgery and after using a generic ice roller to help with swelling, I saw a gap in the market— an opportunity to bring a solution to people who were sick of waking up with bloat, puff or wine face after too much chilled rosé. I set out to create a new one, with a very (pink) The Skinny Confidential spin."

The entrepreneur emphasized, "I'm involved in every detail, we have multiple calls a week that are or hours long on what we're doing, and we're really making sure this is a community-driven brand. Every single thing we release will be very niche—I want it to be very specific to my community."

So far, The Skinny Confidential products focus on inflammation tied to Lauryn's personal experiences. She explained, "I noticed so many people feel inflamed in the face, whether that's because of a rosé hangover, they slept on their face wrong or they had some kind of surgery or a cosmetic procedure."

When it comes down to it, Lauryn believes, "having great makeup is awesome and having great skin is even better. Lauryn shared her insights, expert tips, and some scoop on her latest innovation, the PINK BALLS FACE MASSAGER in an exclusive E! News interview.