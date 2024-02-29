How Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Feel About Kelly Osbourne Changing Son Sidney's Last Name

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are all aboard the crazy train for Kelly Osbourne changing her son's last name.
In fact, the longtime couple applauded their daughter for the move after she got into a major disagreement with her partner Sid Wilson over how their 15-month-old son Sidney's surname doesn't include "Osbourne."
"I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me," Kelly, 39, told her parents on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast. "I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do."
Explaining how Sidney currently "doesn't have a double-barreled last name," the Fashion Police alum said she and Sid had a "huge fight" that led to them seeking couples therapy.
"He has seen the light," Kelly said of the Slipknot musician, who she's been dating since 2022. "We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names."
So, how did Ozzy feel about the drama?
"It's crazy that the person who grew that child inside of them didn't have the same name," the 75-year-old said, sharing that it's "old-fashioned" for a baby to only take their father's last name. "Now, woman have more say in life."
As for Sharon, she clapped in support of her daughter making the change and even went a step further, calling the practice of children taking their dad's first name—like her grandson being dubbed the third Sidney in family—too antiquated for her taste.
"It's a very, very dated mentality," the former The Talk host continued. "The first, the second, the third, the fourth—what a load of bullocks. Your child is an individual. He's not a third of anything. He's his own person."
However, Sharon, 71, noted that Sidney is "a great name" for her grandson because it suits his personality, regardless of the family connection. As she explained, "I don't like to name a child before it's born."
When it came to Sharon and Ozzy deciding what to call their own kids, they chose Jack Osbourne's moniker to serve as a nod to Ozzy (born John Osbourne)—a decision the Iron Maiden rocker and his wife stand by, as they agree their son is "definitely a Jack."
