How Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Feel About Kelly Osbourne Changing Son Sidney's Last Name

Kelly Osbourne Changing Son Sidney's Last Name After "Fight" With Sid Wilson

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are all aboard the crazy train for Kelly Osbourne changing her son's last name.

In fact, the longtime couple applauded their daughter for the move after she got into a major disagreement with her partner Sid Wilson over how their 15-month-old son Sidney's surname doesn't include "Osbourne."

"I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me," Kelly, 39, told her parents on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast. "I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do."

Explaining how Sidney currently "doesn't have a double-barreled last name," the Fashion Police alum said she and Sid had a "huge fight" that led to them seeking couples therapy.

"He has seen the light," Kelly said of the Slipknot musician, who she's been dating since 2022. "We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names."