How Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Feel About Kelly Osbourne Changing Son Sidney's Last Name

Kelly Osbourne recently revealed that she is in the process of changing the last name of her and Sid Wilson's 15-month-old son Sidney. Find out how her parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne reacted.

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Changing Son Sidney’s Last Name After “Fight” With Sid Wilson

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are all aboard the crazy train for Kelly Osbourne changing her son's last name.

In fact, the longtime couple applauded their daughter for the move after she got into a major disagreement with her partner Sid Wilson over how their 15-month-old son Sidney's surname doesn't include "Osbourne." 

"I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me," Kelly, 39, told her parents on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast. "I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do."

Explaining how Sidney currently "doesn't have a double-barreled last name," the Fashion Police alum said she and Sid had a "huge fight" that led to them seeking couples therapy.

"He has seen the light," Kelly said of the Slipknot musician, who she's been dating since 2022. "We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names."

So, how did Ozzy feel about the drama? 

"It's crazy that the person who grew that child inside of them didn't have the same name," the 75-year-old said, sharing that it's "old-fashioned" for a baby to only take their father's last name. "Now, woman have more say in life."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As for Sharon, she clapped in support of her daughter making the change and even went a step further, calling the practice of children taking their dad's first name—like her grandson being dubbed the third Sidney in family—too antiquated for her taste.

"It's a very, very dated mentality," the former The Talk host continued. "The first, the second, the third, the fourth—what a load of bullocks. Your child is an individual. He's not a third of anything. He's his own person."

However, Sharon, 71, noted that Sidney is "a great name" for her grandson because it suits his personality, regardless of the family connection. As she explained, "I don't like to name a child before it's born."

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

When it came to Sharon and Ozzy deciding what to call their own kids, they chose  Jack Osbourne's moniker to serve as a nod to Ozzy (born John Osbourne)—a decision the Iron Maiden rocker and his wife stand by, as they agree their son is "definitely a Jack."

For more candid parenthood takes from Kelly, keep reading.

Instagram

The Fear Is Real

"It's scary as f--k because you don't want to make a mistake," Kelly Osbourne told E! News in September about becoming a mom to son Sidney with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

"It's all these little tiny things and these mistakes that you ultimately make because you can't learn unless you make a mistake," she explained. "It's just unfortunate that you have to do it with a baby."

Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Dealing With Gestational Diabetes

Kelly was diagnosed with gestational diabetes "well into my third trimester," she told People in September 2022, "so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."

Her only pregnancy craving had been sugar, especially sweet drinks, Kelly explained, and even though she tried to temper it by drinking fresh-pressed juice, "it still had a lot more sugar than I needed."

Once she made purposeful changes in her diet, she continued, she suffered from a sugar-withdrawal headache for awhile but ultimately lost 10 pounds, stopped having to wear compression socks and her skin cleared up.

"I wish I had this kind of incentive prior because I've never been able to stick to anything a hundred percent the way that I have been doing this because I'm not doing it for myself," Kelly said. "I'm doing it for my baby. But I have learned—I can't even begin to tell you the changes that it's made."

Instagram (@kellyosbourne)

WTF?!

What mom doesn't look at her kid sometimes and marvel, Hey, look what I made?!

"No, I cannot believe I have a baby," Kelly said on TODAY in May, talking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager ahead of her first Mother's Day.

"I have a beautiful little baby boy," she continued, "and he is my reason for living, my reason for getting up in the morning, my whole life revolves around him. And now I understand what the word 'purpose' really means."

Instagram

Separation Anxiety

"I have a new found respect for working mothers," Kelly wrote on Instagram Feb. 19. "I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms."

She solved that problem the next day: "I could not leave him again so it's bring your #BringYourBabyToWorkDay," she posted to Instagram Story.

Instagram

You Go Out for Awhile

Just because she can wrangle some alone time, actually wanting it is another story.

"My mum is trying to get me to not be so attached to the baby right now, because I don't do anything unless it has something to do with my baby," Kelly told E!, "and she's like, 'You have to take some time out for you.' But I try and do it, and the next thing I know, I'm sneaking out the back door to go home to be with my baby."

Instagram

Pregnancy Photo Shoots Aren't for Everyone

While some celebs host a real bumpfest on social media, flashing bare bellies right up to their due dates, Kelly was admittedly self-conscious about sharing her journey in real time with millions of people (after announcing that she was expecting with the aid of a few sonogram snaps).

"There are no pictures of me pregnant," she replied in August to an Instagram commenter who asked if she'd used a surrogate to deliver Sidney, "because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed."

She also couldn't help comparing herself to the ladies who leaned into their pregnancy silhouettes in public.

"You can wear so many things that weren't considered appropriate before and then Rihanna changed it for everyone," Kelly said on Dax Holt and Adam Glyn's Hollywood Raw podcast. "Also, it made me sad because I didn't get to show off my pregnancy belly because I literally was a f--king moose and it was embarrassing."

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Overdoing It With Baby-Weight Loss

Kelly admittedly wanted to get back into fighting shape as soon as possible after Sidney was born.

"I'm going to be honest," she told E! in September, "I felt the pressure of, after having the baby, to lose the baby weight. It became my mission. I was obsessed with it because I didn't even want to get brought into the conversation, I just wanted to be left alone."

Getting it done was "miserable," albeit worth it for her in the end. "I was hungry all the time," she shared, "but I'm really happy with the results."

However, at one point she decided she was overdoing it.

"I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let's see how far I can go with it,'" she told Scheana Shay on the Sept. 8 episode of her Scheananigans podcast, "and then went a little too far."

Instagram (@sharonosbourne)

A Clean Slate

Having been candid in the past about setbacks in her recovery, Kelly marked a year of sobriety on May 27, 2022, a few weeks after announcing she was pregnant.

"What a difference a year can make!" she wrote on Instagram. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!""

