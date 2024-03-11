Paris Jackson's NSFW 2024 Oscar Party Look Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Paris Jackson Turns Heads in Boho-Chic Look at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Jackson is baring it all.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson walked the red carpet at Elton John's 2024 Oscars celebration March 10 in a sheer black dress that left little to the imagination. (See all the looks from Elton's big bash here.)

The 25-year-old completed the look with black panties, black heels and a black clutch as she posed on the red carpet.

Paris wasn't the only star who showed out at the Oscars viewing party hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation. In addition to the "Tiny Dancer" singer and his husband David Furnish, celebrities like Heidi Klum, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris watched as Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

Her outing also comes on the heels of an exciting family milestone as Paris recently celebrated her younger brother Bigi "Blanket" Jackson turning 22. And that's not all as she and brother Prince Jackson, 27, were on-hand to celebrate his Best Drama win at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his directorial and screenwriting debut, Rochelles.