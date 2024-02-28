See Bill Skarsgård’s Bone-Chilling Transformation for Role in The Crow

Watch : How Alexander Skarsgard Got Ripped for The Northman

Bill Skarsgård is back with another spine-tingling role.

But instead of donning killer clown makeup like he did in It, the 33-year-old is all tatted up as he takes on the gothic anti-hero Eric Draven in the upcoming remake of The Crow. As seen in photos released by Lionsgate on Feb. 28, Skarsgård's body is inked with a plethora of designs, including a large eye on his chest, crosses along his abs and letters above his right eyebrow.

Like in the original 1994 film—which starred Brandon Lee, who died from an accidental shooting on set at age 28—Skarsgård also rocks heavy black eye makeup.

Other images show the Castle Rock alum sharing intimate moments with FKA twigs, who plays his fiancée Shelly Webster.

Based on James O'Barr's graphic novel series of the same name, the new Crow movie centers around a musician who is resurrected from the dead to seek revenge on those who brutally murdered him and his fiancée. The remake is directed by Rupert Sanders, who previously helmed the Kristen Stewart-led Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson.