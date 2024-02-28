Dwayne Johnson Applauds Rebecca Ferguson for Confronting "Idiot" Costar on Set

Watch : Rebecca Ferguson Reveals Her Teenage Crush

Rebecca Ferguson is standing her ground.

The Dune: Part Two actress reflected on a difficult experience on set with an "absolute idiot of a costar," that she said ultimately left her in tears.

"I remember there was a moment," she said on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast Feb. 27, "this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out."

And her Hercules costar Dwayne Johnson couldn't help but applaud the actress for speaking up.

"Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bulls--t," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Feb. 28. "Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I'd like to find out who did this."

While Rebecca did not disclose who she was talking about, she reassured fans that it was not her Mission Impossible costar Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman, who she starred alongside in Reminiscence.