Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Changing Son Sidney’s Last Name After “Biggest Fight” With Sid Wilson

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Pens Moving Message on Son’s 1st Birthday

Kelly Osbourne plans to keep the family name going.

The reality star revealed that after a major disagreement with Sid Wilson, the couple plan to change the last name of their 15-month-old son Sidney.

"This is personal, and I didn't expect to ever talk about this, but I'm going to," Kelly told parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast. "It's the biggest fight me and my baby's father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever, will."

As she explained, "I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me. We had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do."

The 39-year-old admitted that while she may not be quite ready to forgive the Slipknot member—who she's dated since early 2022—for that decision, they're working through it.

"Right now, my son doesn't have a double-barreled last name," she explained. "But, after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light. We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names."