Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Changing Son Sidney’s Last Name After “Biggest Fight” With Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne plans to keep the family name going.
The reality star revealed that after a major disagreement with Sid Wilson, the couple plan to change the last name of their 15-month-old son Sidney.
"This is personal, and I didn't expect to ever talk about this, but I'm going to," Kelly told parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast. "It's the biggest fight me and my baby's father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever, will."
As she explained, "I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn't let me. We had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't wanna do."
The 39-year-old admitted that while she may not be quite ready to forgive the Slipknot member—who she's dated since early 2022—for that decision, they're working through it.
"Right now, my son doesn't have a double-barreled last name," she explained. "But, after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light. We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names."
She added, "We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names."
While she disagrees with the musician's beliefs, she understands why he was so adamant about only their son's last name since "Sid comes from a really traditional English family."
Her parents applauded the couple's recent decision, with Ozzy reflecting, "It's crazy that the person who grew that child inside of them didn't have the same name."
Since welcoming son Sidney in November 2022, Kelly has been open about her parenthood journey.
"I'm a mom now, I love it. It's the best thing that has ever happened to me," Kelly told E! News in September, adding, "It's scary as f--k because you don't want to make a mistake."
But it's so worth it for her, especially when she's with Sidney. "Now my favorite thing is that he is, like, mom-obsessed, just where, if he sees me, he is reaching for me," she gushed, "and I love it."
