See Who Will Play the Jackson 5 in Michael Jackson Biopic

Lionsgate and Universal Pictures' forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, announced the eight actors cast to play the "Thriller" singer's Jackson 5 bandmates through the years.

Watch: Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play King of Pop

ABC, it's easy as 1, 2, 3 to cast the Jackson 5.

After all, Michael, the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic from Lionsgate and Universal Pictures, announced that a total of eight actors have been hired to play the "Thriller" singer's bandmates and brothers through the years. 

So who's going to rock this world as the Jackson 5? For the early years of the band, Jayden Harville will play Jermaine Jackson, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter will depict Marlon Jackson, Judah Edwards landed the gig as Tito Jackson, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre will portray Jackie Jackson and, as previously announced, Juliano Krue Valdi will appear as a young Michael.

But the cast will change for the adult years, with Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine, Tre Horton as Marlon, Rhyan Hill as Tito and Joseph David-Jones as Jackie. They'll star in scenes alongside Michael's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson, whose casting as the grown-up version of the "Billie Jean" singer was announced back in January 2023.

photos
Michael Jackson's Kids Paris, Prince & Blanket Jackson Over the Years

"The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years," producer Graham King said in a Feb. 27 statement to E! News. "I'm thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film."

Courtesy of Lionsgate and Universal International Pictures

And the producer isn't the only person excited to bring Michael's life to the silver screen alongside director Antoine Fuqua, who's best known for films like Training Day and The Equalizer. In fact, following his casting announcement, Jaafar expressed his excitement over portraying his uncle on social media. 

"I'm humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life," the 27-year-old son to Jermaine and Alejandra Oaziaza wrote on Instagram in January 2023. "To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon."

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Photo by Michael Ochs rchives/Getty Images

While you wait for Michael's release, keep reading to learn more about the life of the late King of Pop, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50. 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Jackson 5 Juggernaut

Little Michael's huge voice leads the funky family band (Tito, Marlon, Jackie and Jermaine) during a 1969 TV performance. "Want You Back" wasn't just one of their biggest hits, now it's also how we all feel about Michael.

Ron Galella/Getty Images
Material Girl & Magnificent Michael

The pop icons brought a jolt of electricity and gallons of glam to the 1991 Oscars afterparty at Spago.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Superstar Siblings

Michael and sister Janet bask in the Grammy glow backstage at awards show in 1993. Over the years, Michael won a total of 13 Grammys, while Janet earned 5.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
World Icon

Giving his all onstage was a given for the charismatic star, seen here rocking the World Music Awards in 2006 at Earls Court in London.

Tim Whitby/Getty Images
The Comeback

In March 2009, the singer announced he was launching a massive concert undertaking: a two-month residency at London's O2 Arena. But the triumphant announcement led to lawsuits about whether this conflicted with a planned Jackson Family reunion tour. In the end, it was not to be.

Gregg Cobarr/Getty Images
Family Affair

Seen here with his brothers in 1978, Michael would step out on his own the following year with his Off the Wall album.

Ron Galella/Getty Images
Famous Faces

The pop star and the young Blue Lagoon star stepped out on the town in the 1980s.

Ron Galella/Getty Images
Madonna and Child-Man

Seen here at an afterparty for the 1991 Academy Awards, these two powerful pop stars were at the height of their fame.

KIM KULISH/AFP/Getty Images
A Match Made in Music Heaven

Two iconic families united when the King of Pop wedded the daughter of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Lisa Marie Presley—and sealed the union with a very public kiss at the 1994 MTV Video Music awards. Alas, the marriage didn't take.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lifelong Friends

Two icons, one friendship: This megafamous pair understood the world of celebrity in ways most people could not. Elizabeth Taylor was "devastated" by his death.

Jim Smeal/Getty Images
Married Again

Jackson surprised many when he wed Debbie Rowe, a woman who had worked in his dermatologist's office. The couple had two children together before divorcing in 1999.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
A Father

When the megastar stepped out with his children, he was sure to keep them covered up.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
On Stage

At the height of his fame, Jackson was one of the most dynamic performers the world has ever seen.

Kevin Kane/Getty Images
Mac and Mike

Famously friends with Macaulay Culkin when the tyke was starring in the Home Alone films, Jackson and his pal were still in contact in 2001 at Madison Square Garden.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Times Square Tumult

Looking to reassert his position at the top of the pop heap, Jackson promoted his Invincible album in New York City in 2001.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The Tops of the Pop World

Jackson and Britney Spears met up at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2002.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com
Lords of the Dance

Jackson teamed with fellow song and dance legend James Brown at the BET Awards in 2003.

Getty Images
Father and Son

Seen here with his dad Joe, Michael appeared at a Santa Barbara courthouse in 2005 during his trial on child-molestation charges.

Kevin Mazur/AEG via Getty Images
Final Rehearsal

Two days before his untimely death in 2009, the singer worked on his arena moves at Staples Center in L.A. in preparation for his planned shows in London to kick off his tour.

