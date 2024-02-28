See Who Will Play the Jackson 5 in Michael Jackson Biopic

Watch : Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson to Play King of Pop

ABC, it's easy as 1, 2, 3 to cast the Jackson 5.

After all, Michael, the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic from Lionsgate and Universal Pictures, announced that a total of eight actors have been hired to play the "Thriller" singer's bandmates and brothers through the years.

So who's going to rock this world as the Jackson 5? For the early years of the band, Jayden Harville will play Jermaine Jackson, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter will depict Marlon Jackson, Judah Edwards landed the gig as Tito Jackson, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre will portray Jackie Jackson and, as previously announced, Juliano Krue Valdi will appear as a young Michael.

But the cast will change for the adult years, with Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine, Tre Horton as Marlon, Rhyan Hill as Tito and Joseph David-Jones as Jackie. They'll star in scenes alongside Michael's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson, whose casting as the grown-up version of the "Billie Jean" singer was announced back in January 2023.