See Who Will Play the Jackson 5 in Michael Jackson Biopic

ABC, it's easy as 1, 2, 3 to cast the Jackson 5.
After all, Michael, the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic from Lionsgate and Universal Pictures, announced that a total of eight actors have been hired to play the "Thriller" singer's bandmates and brothers through the years.
So who's going to rock this world as the Jackson 5? For the early years of the band, Jayden Harville will play Jermaine Jackson, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter will depict Marlon Jackson, Judah Edwards landed the gig as Tito Jackson, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre will portray Jackie Jackson and, as previously announced, Juliano Krue Valdi will appear as a young Michael.
But the cast will change for the adult years, with Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine, Tre Horton as Marlon, Rhyan Hill as Tito and Joseph David-Jones as Jackie. They'll star in scenes alongside Michael's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson, whose casting as the grown-up version of the "Billie Jean" singer was announced back in January 2023.
"The truly epic nature of this film required a total of ten actors with the talent to portray the Jackson 5 through the years," producer Graham King said in a Feb. 27 statement to E! News. "I'm thrilled to bring this extraordinary group of actors and performers to worldwide audiences in this film."
And the producer isn't the only person excited to bring Michael's life to the silver screen alongside director Antoine Fuqua, who's best known for films like Training Day and The Equalizer. In fact, following his casting announcement, Jaafar expressed his excitement over portraying his uncle on social media.
"I'm humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life," the 27-year-old son to Jermaine and Alejandra Oaziaza wrote on Instagram in January 2023. "To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon."
While you wait for Michael's release, keep reading to learn more about the life of the late King of Pop, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50.