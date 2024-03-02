Hungry for Some Good Eats? Kate Hudson, Francia Raisa and More Stars Reveal Their Go-To Snacks

Lauren Conrad likes a little something sweet; Kate Hudson loves something with a good crunch. They and more stars share their favorite nibble with E! News.

You know what? Sometimes you really do deserve a little treat

And whether that means indulging in some chocolate (us, always) or digging into a little something salty (also us), cravings simply aren't meant to be ignored. But there are those other times when you're definitely hungry for something but just have no idea what's going to satisfy and get you over that in-between-lunch-and-dinner hump. 

Well, not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes they wear, you know, jeans and a tee or whatever and happen to chat with celebrities about their favorite eats. You're welcome. Because we asked our favorite stars to answer the real hard-hitting questions and divulge the snacks that they reach for when they're looking to stave off the hanger. 

The result: A lot of fruit (Padma Lakshmi prefers her apples with peanut butter; tennis pro Naomi Osaka likes to serve up some berries), many handfuls of nuts (Lauren Conrad eats 'em raw; her Hills pal Whitney Port opts for unsalted) and at least a few bags of Hot Cheetos (we see you, Francia Raisa!). 

photos
And they weren't the only ones to open up their hearts, minds and cupboards with the likes of Kate HudsonLana Condor and Joanna Garcia Swisher dishing about their favorite ways to fuel up.  

So next time that 3 p.m. hunger pang hits, snack like the stars and consider reaching for one of these nutritious nibbles. Or, you know, just grab a chocolate bar and call it a day. We're not here to judge. 

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP

Lauren Conrad

"Fruit and raw nuts. Recently I've made an effort to keep lost of fresh products and nuts on hand for snacking in-between meals."

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Max Mara

Kate Hudson

"I am snacking so much while I've been at home! I think it's because I'm home and near my fridge all day. I slice up an apple and it fills me up between meals. I love the satisfying crunch and so do my kids."

Instagram
Lana Condor

"My go-to snack is canned oysters. I know that might sound weird, but I am absolutely obsessed with canned oysters. They are such a good source of protein, magnesium and vitamin C. They are so tasty and always fill me up. I eat them straight out of the can, but sometimes if I want some extra carbs, I'll eat them with crackers and the crunch of the cracker with the soft oyster is so good!"

OGUT/Star Max/GC Images
Joanna Garcia Swisher

"Cheese and crackers."

Instagram / Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi

"Green apples with peanut butter."

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Dorit Kemsley

"Carrots and hummus is always a fave with a handful of raw almonds and/or cashews."

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

"I always have a cup of fruit near me, usually with grapes or berries. For drinks, I like homemade green juice. I mix in BODYARMOR Lyte, Coconut for some sweetness and flavor without having to worry about sugar."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Whitney Port

"Handfuls of roasted, unsalted almonds, a slice of sourdough bread with cashew butter and sliced bananas, a smoothie (mine usually have whole milk Greek yogurt, ice, a handful of spinach, some pineapple, whatever milk I have (right now it is Forager Coconut Cashew Oat), a banana, half an avocado, two dates, a dash of cinnamon (and sometimes a scoop of nut butter)."

Instagram

Francia Raisa

"Hot Cheetos and fruit with tajin and lemon, yummy!"

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Nautica/Authentic Brands Group
Brooke Burke

"Raw macadamia nuts."

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Maggie Q

"Fruit! I can't think of a more perfect food."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Audrina Patridge

"Cheese and crackers with lots of cheese."

Rich Polk/Getty Images
Gabby Douglas

"Pretzels and salt & vinegar chips."

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Genevieve Padalecki

"Avocado with salt. It's the right amount of indulgent with being super easy to make. If I have more time I'll add a poached egg with a smidge of hot sauce from Big Reds."

Chloe Trautman/Instagram

Chloe Trautman

"Apples and peanut butter but not just your average apples and peanut butter, folks. There is a science to this special snack. First, they have to be honeycrisp apples, cut very thin. Then you get your peanut butter, melt it, add some honey and stir all the deliciousness together! This creates almost like a caramel consistency. You don't use nearly as much peanut butter and you avoid getting it on your thumb every time you dip. Brilliant, I know!"

Aaron Poole/E!

Janel Parrish

"Popcorn because I love the salt. But I don't feel terrible after I eat it because popcorn is pretty light!"

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Raye Boyce

"My go-to snack at the moment is going to sound so strange: I like to take a flour tortilla with salted butter melted in a pan and then I top it with Nutella. I know it's weird! LOL, it's honestly like an easier version of a crêpe and that's why I love it."

Instagram
Paige DeSorbo

"Prosciutto and mozzarella cheese is my favorite snack, I have it almost every day."

Getty Images
Merle Dandridge

"Half an avocado with a drizzle of olive oil, squeeze of lemon and a dash of truffle salt. Extremely satisfying."

Instagram/Kelsey Owens

Kelsey Owens

"I wish I could say it was something healthy but I'm a child at heart and it's by far Flavor Blasted Goldfish. LOL!"

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Madison Prewett

"Apples and peanut butter."