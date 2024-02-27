Kensington Palace Shares Update on Kate Middleton as Prince William Misses Public Appearance

Watch : Kate Middleton Receives Rare Hospital Visit from King Charles

Kate Middleton is still on the mend.

After Prince William canceled his appearance at a memorial for his late godfather, King Constantine II of Greece due to a "personal matter," the royal family shared how his wife of 10 years is doing more than a month after undergoing a procedure.

As Kensington Palace statement obtained by NBC News stated Feb. 27: "Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well."

In late January, Kate was released from a two-week hospital stay following the procedure. At the time, the Palace shared that Kate had "returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress."

While the Palace shared that William—who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Kate—had originally planned to cut back his duties while she recuperates, the 41-year-old resumed some of his engagements after his father, King Charles III, announced his diagnosis with cancer in early February.