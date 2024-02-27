Kensington Palace Shares Update on Kate Middleton as Prince William Misses Public Appearance

After Prince William abruptly pulled out of an appearance at King Constantine of Greece’s memorial, Kensington Palace shared insight into Kate Middleton’s recovery from abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton is still on the mend. 

After Prince William canceled his appearance at a memorial for his late godfather, King Constantine II of Greece due to a "personal matter," the royal family shared how his wife of 10 years is doing more than a month after undergoing a procedure. 

As Kensington Palace statement obtained by NBC News stated Feb. 27: "Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well."

In late January, Kate was released from a two-week hospital stay following the procedure. At the time, the Palace shared that Kate had "returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress."

While the Palace shared that William—who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Kate—had originally planned to cut back his duties while she recuperates, the 41-year-old resumed some of his engagements after his father, King Charles III, announced his diagnosis with cancer in early February. 

In fact, royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News on Feb. 6, "We expect to see Prince William, if needed, obviously step up on behalf of his father when it comes to certain engagements."

Still, as Kate, 42, isn't expected to return to her public duties until after Easter, Prince William's time is understandably split. As Carpenter put it: "The senior working members of the royal family have been left quite shorthanded."

And amid Kate and Charles' respective health struggles, the royal expert explained why both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are keeping the public up to speed where appropriate. 

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

"There would be a great deal of speculation if nothing was said by the palace," Carpenter added to E! News on Feb. 10. "Though we are seeing more transparency than ever before when it comes to the health of the monarch, there's still a lot of information that hasn't been given."

The British royal family aren't the only ones sharing major updates this year. Read on for all the royal news from all over the world.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

