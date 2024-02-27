One Tree Hill’s Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals She and Costar Paul Johansson Have Kissed IRL

Watch : One Tree Hill's Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals She Was in a Cult

Haley James may have been in love with a certain Scott onscreen, but it turns out the actress playing her had a moment with his father off screen.

Bethany Joy Lenz recently shocked all of fictional One Tree Hill, North Carolina, when she shared that she and Paul Johansson—who played her nefarious father-in-law Dan Scott in the series—not only locked lips in the show's 1940s-themed standalone episode, but also in real life.

Though she didn't reveal any details about when the alleged smooch occurred, the 42-year-old revealed on the Feb. 24 episode of her Drama Queens podcast, "I have kissed Paul in real life and he's a good kisser."

Her admission shocked her cohosts and former costars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush who pressed her for more details. However, all she simply replied with was, "Well you know, we're friends, you're not friends, you never know what's gonna happen."

E! News has reached out to reps for Paul for comment but has not heard back.