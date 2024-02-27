Get 46% off an Apple Watch, 67% off Kate Spade Bags, 63% off Abercrombie Bomber Jackets & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Good morning to my fellow bargain hunters. Why wait for the weekend to score fabulous finds when you can start your week with some shopping? You deserve to indulge in a treasure trove of savings. From trendy fashion finds to chic home décor delights, this is your chance to sprinkle a little magic into your week while saving some major money. So, grab your coffee and credit card so you can dive into a plethora of beauty, fashion, and home deals. You will be smiling from ear to ear when you get those shipping notifications later in the week.
Do some celeb-inspired shopping and save on Laneige products, which are loved by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, and more. Olivia Culpo recommended this 4-in-1 veggie chopper, which is 46% off. Stay on top of your goals and save $200 on an Apple Watch. Elevate your accessories collection and get a $240 Kate Spade bag for only $79. I snagged an Abercrombie bomber jacket for $59 instead of paying $160 and I found so many other Abercrombie deals you're going to love.
Who says Tuesday can't be the new Friday? Instead of waiting for the weekend to shop, you can wait for the weekend to get your orders in the mail. Treat yourself to a little retail therapy while snagging the best deals from Soko Glam, Wayfair, iRobot, JBL, and more.
Today's Best Beauty Deals- Laneige, Beachwaver, Too Faced & More
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. I adore this lip balm. It treats my chapped lips and this one container lasts me a long time, even if I use it multiple times a day. I make sure I never run out of this stuff, so I'm definitely stocking up while I can get it for 25% off!
This cult favorite product has 31,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and lots of celebrity fans including Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
Beachwaver: Not the best at curling your hair? You'll love this 50% off deal on the iconic Beachwaver rotating curling irons.
Clarins: Get 15% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
Soko Glam: Save 20% on cleansers from Hanskin, Banila Co, Klairs, and more when you shop at Soko Glam (discount applied at checkout).
Ulta: Ulta has lots of secret deals right now. Get 33% off Too Faced Born This Way Foundation, 30% off StriVectin SD Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks, and more deals.
Zitsticka: Use the code FIFTHBDAY to get 25% off Zitsticka skincare. The Killa microdarts are magical on deep pimples (trust me).
QVC: Get major discounts on beauty products from Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte Cosmetics, bareMinerals, Philosophy, Bobbi Brown, and more top brands.
First Aid Beauty: Say goodbye to dry, cracked winter skin. Buy 1 First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, get one free.
Ogee: Use the promo code BIRTHDAY20 to save 20% on Ogee products. I recommend their makeup brush cleanser. It's the best I've ever used.
Too Faced: Go bold with your makeup and save 25% on Too Faced lipsticks and lip liners.
Today's Best Fashion Deals- Abercrombie, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, J.Crew & More
Abercrombie & Fitch Women's Wool-Blend Bomber Jacket
This bomber jacket effortlessly blends timeless elegance with modern trends. I think it's perfect for chilly days and cool evenings—especially with that confusing in-between spring weather on the way. Whether you're running errands or meeting friends for brunch, this jacket is sure to get you a ton of compliments. PS, you can also get this style in grey. Save 62% while you can!
Kate Spade Leila Mini Flap Crossbody
This crossbody bag combines practicality with a touch of luxury. Its compact size makes it perfect for your essentials, while the timeless black hue adds sophistication to any outfit. Plus, the other hues will bring a pop of color to any ensemble. Treat yourself to this 67% off deal, you know you want to.
lululemon: Technically speaking, there isn't a lululemon sale, but you can find the best prices on your lululemon favorites in their We Made Too Much section.
Tory Burch: Tory Burch sales don't happen often, but there's a private sale with 60% off deals. Shop before it's too late to save.
VICI: Expand your wardrobe and save 40% on spring layers from VICI. Use the code LAYERS40 at checkout.
Coach Outlet: Accessorize and save 75% on Coach bags, shoes, and more.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get 75% off Kate Spade bags, shoes, jewelry and more style essentials.
Vince Camuto: Use the promo code EXTRA25 to get an additional 25% off Vince Camuto's sale section. Depending on which styles you buy, you'll save up to 80% on your purchase.
Nordstrom Rack: Save 70% on Free People, Sorel, UGG, Madewell, Crocs, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack. Plus, 60% off Easter deals.
J.Crew: Get an EXTRA 30% off J.Crew's sale section with the promo code SALETIME at checkout.
J.Crew Factory: Don't miss these 60% off discounts on J.Crew best-sellers.
Bare Necessities: Score 40% off spring bras, panties, swimwear, activewear and more from Bare Necessities.
Sam Edelman: Step up into style and get 60% off Sam Edelman boots, mules, loafers, and more.
Old Navy: Prep your spring wardrobe with $10 tops, $22 jeans, and $28 pants from Old Navy.
DSW: Shop spring shoe deals with 50% off discounts from DSW: adidas, Franco Sarto, Skechers, and more.
Cosabella: Use the promo code PANTYSALE to get 20% off Cosabella panties.
Saks Off 5th: Be a trendsetter and save 50% on shoes from Sam Edelman, BCBGeneration, Karl Lagerfeld, and more from Saks Off 5th.
Sorel: Warm up in style with 40% off deals on cozy boots and more from Sorel.
Urban Outfitters: Leap into savings with 29% off sitewide at Urban Outfitters.
Windsor: Get a viral moment with 70% off fab finds from Windsor.
Today's Best Tech and Home Deals- Apple, JBL, iRobot, Amazon & More
Apple Watch Series 8
Stop what you're doing and shop this very rare deal! Here is your ultimate companion for a healthier, more connected lifestyle. Of course, it is a timepiece, but this is really so much more because you can use it as a personal fitness coach, health tracker, and productivity assistant. Whether you're hitting the gym, crushing your to-do list, or simply staying connected, the Apple Watch Series 8 has you covered. Upgrade your wrist game today and experience the future of wearable technology with the Apple Watch Series 8.
Also, if you do not like the band color, buy this while you can score a deal and swap it out for a band that fits your fashion aesthetic.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Olivia Culpo said, "I saw this and I was like 'Why don't I have this? This is the best idea ever.' This is the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. This one of those things you don't know [is] going to change your life, but clearly [it does]. It has all these different attachments you can put on depending on what you want to chop and how you want to chop it. I'm obsessed with it. Worth every penny if you ask me."
Olivia's pick is a 4-in-1 product with 78,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iRobot: Save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you.
JBL: Nab 40% off JBL Tune 130NC TWS earbuds. This $59 price is too good to pass up.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors that I adore.
Pottery Barn: Shop 50% off top-selling Pottery Barn furniture, bedding, outdoor, and more.
Dyson: Get $200 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
Crate and Barrel: Don't miss 40% off deals on Le Creuset cookware, 30% off KitchenAid devices, and more from Crate and Barrel.
Wayfair: Get mattresses under $500 and 70% off furniture from Wayfair.
Today's Best Travel Deals- Samsonite
Samsonite: Get ready for spring break and summer travel with 25% off Samsonite luggage. Plus, you can get an EXTRA 15% off select styles.
Still shopping with your travel plans in mind? You'll love these pet must-haves that make travel so much easier!