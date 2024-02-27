Get 46% off an Apple Watch, 67% off Kate Spade Bags, 63% off Abercrombie Bomber Jackets & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Good morning to my fellow bargain hunters. Why wait for the weekend to score fabulous finds when you can start your week with some shopping? You deserve to indulge in a treasure trove of savings. From trendy fashion finds to chic home décor delights, this is your chance to sprinkle a little magic into your week while saving some major money. So, grab your coffee and credit card so you can dive into a plethora of beauty, fashion, and home deals. You will be smiling from ear to ear when you get those shipping notifications later in the week.

Do some celeb-inspired shopping and save on Laneige products, which are loved by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, and more. Olivia Culpo recommended this 4-in-1 veggie chopper, which is 46% off. Stay on top of your goals and save $200 on an Apple Watch. Elevate your accessories collection and get a $240 Kate Spade bag for only $79. I snagged an Abercrombie bomber jacket for $59 instead of paying $160 and I found so many other Abercrombie deals you're going to love.

Who says Tuesday can't be the new Friday? Instead of waiting for the weekend to shop, you can wait for the weekend to get your orders in the mail. Treat yourself to a little retail therapy while snagging the best deals from Soko Glam, Wayfair, iRobot, JBL, and more.