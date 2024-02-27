Why Martha Stewart Says She Doesn't Wear Underwear

Watch : Martha Stewart Admits She Uses Botox and Fillers

Martha Stewart is living it up her way.

The TV personality made a surprising confession about her preferred undergarments—namely, that she doesn't actually wear any.

"I like bathing suits," Martha told Page Six on Feb. 21. "I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming."

With her love of swimming, it's no wonder the 82-year-old graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 issue, wearing a plunging white one-piece swim suit and a gold jacket.

And perhaps the stylish one-piece served more than one purpose.

"Bathing suits are my underwear," she continued. "I don't wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace. I don't wear those. I only wear Eres bathing suits under my clothes."

And while in her swimsuits, Martha has been known to take pool snapshots like the one she posted in July of 2020, which got plenty of attention from her followers.