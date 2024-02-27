Why Martha Stewart Says She Doesn't Wear Underwear

Martha Stewart revealed that she doesn't wear underwear, instead opting to wear a swimsuit under her clothes in case she wants to go for a dip.

Martha Stewart is living it up her way.

The TV personality made a surprising confession about her preferred undergarments—namely, that she doesn't actually wear any.

"I like bathing suits," Martha told Page Six on Feb. 21. "I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming."

With her love of swimming, it's no wonder the 82-year-old graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 issue, wearing a plunging white one-piece swim suit and a gold jacket.

And perhaps the stylish one-piece served more than one purpose.

"Bathing suits are my underwear," she continued. "I don't wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace. I don't wear those. I only wear Eres bathing suits under my clothes."

And while in her swimsuits, Martha has been known to take pool snapshots like the one she posted in July of 2020, which got plenty of attention from her followers.

"I've had 14 proposals, I don't know what for, but they're proposals," Martha told E! News after the photo went viral. "I haven't checked lately, that was the first day."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

And to keep herself looking good for swimming and Instagram photos, Martha shared on the Feb. 8 episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast that she's used Botox and fillers to maintain her appearance.

"I don't think a lot about age," she noted, "but I don't want to look my age."

But it's not just cosmetics treatments that keep her youthful. Martha also said she keeps a strict skincare routine.

"I never go to bed with my makeup on," she told E! News last March. "I cleanse myself extremely well with a cleansing oil, a warm cloth and get all signs of makeup off and then I put on a lot of stuff."

Keep reading for a closer look at Martha through the years.

