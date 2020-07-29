Martha Stewart Reveals She Received 14 Proposals After Her Sultry Pool Selfie

Talk about a successful thirst trap.
On today's Daily Pop, Martha Stewart opened up about her pool selfie that sent the Internet into a tizzy. For those who may've missed it, last week, the lifestyle guru took to Instagram and shared a sultry selfie from her pool.
With some subtle make-up on, the famed TV personality offered up a pucker while enjoying a swim at her East Hampton home. And, per Martha herself, the snap has earned her quite a bit of attention from the opposite sex.
"I've had 14 proposals, I don't know what for, but they're proposals," Martha told E!'s Morgan Stewart. "I haven't checked lately, that was the first day."
And while Martha had time to take this selfie, she revealed that's she has been incredibly busy throughout quarantine.
"I wish I had time to craft," the Martha Stewart Show alum said. "I have one major craft project…and I have not been able to finish it because we've been doing a brand-new show for HGTV. We just finished 6 episodes of Martha Knows Best."
Per Martha, the new show is "very cute," "very informative" and "very funny." Knowing Martha's past projects, this doesn't surprise us one bit.
Later in the interview, Martha taught Morgan how to make a "refreshing" sangria. Unfortunately for Morgan, step one required a ball ice-maker, something the Daily Pop co-host doesn't own.
"You have to get them, right away," Martha instructed the E! personality.
As Martha continued, she revealed that her balls of ice were made of frozen rosé. The famed businesswoman went on to add strawberries, nectarines, simple syrup, vodka and Lulu wine.
You can find the entire recipe in the recent issue of Martha Stewart Living, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary.
"Look how pretty," Martha remarked as she scooped a delightful looking beverage into one of her signature goblets from Macy's.
Watch Martha's entire Daily Pop appearance in the video above!