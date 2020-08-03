How Martha Stewart Became the Surprise Star of Quarantine: Inside Her Hot Girl Summer

Martha Stewart can grow an entire pantry's worth of vegetables, prune a boxwood shrub and bake the f--k out of a red raspberry pie. But she's not suggesting you try any of that at home.

Because as much as she's crafted her entire persona out of helping others access their inner lifestyle virtuoso—touting the importance of an organized cupboard, a perfectly curated cocktail and knowing precisely how to cook lobster—even she isn't subscribing to the belief that we should all be using our quarantine to start making over our lives.

Asked by Dr. Oz during an April appearance on his talk show, "How are you going to be a better Martha Stewart when this is over?" she got all the way real. "I am going to scream and break every window within 10 miles if you say you get better with this kind of challenge," she responded, inspiring stressed shut-ins around the world to start the slow clap. "I find that it's the kind of person you are to start with. It's hard to get better with such a disaster."