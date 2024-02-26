Mean Girls Joke That “Disappointed” Lindsay Lohan Removed From Digital Release

This Mean Girls joke was so not fetch.
In fact, a line in the musical reboot that mentioned "fire crotch," which didn't sit well with Lindsay Lohan, has been completely removed from its Feb. 20 digital release.
Prior to the edit, Megan Thee Stallion—who has a cameo in the film—delivered the eyebrow-raising line to show her support for Cady (Angourie Rice), saying, "We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!"
In the updated version, the last sentence—which is a reference from 2006 when oil heir Brandon Davis infamously called Lindsay the controversial name—is no longer in the scene, per People.
"Lindsay was very hurt," a rep for the actress, who played the role of Cady in the 2004 film, told E! News Jan. 15, "and disappointed by the reference in the film." And the Freaky Friday star wasn't the only one who thought the joke was not grool.
Lindsay's dad Michael Lohan also took offense at the early-aughts reference, calling the remark "disgusting" to TMZ and saying he was "pissed" at the filmmakers and Meg in January.
But the decision to omit part of the dialogue isn't necessarily surprising. After all, Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay for both the original movie and the new musical reboot, made several adjustments for jokes from the 2004 film that didn't age so well.
"I was writing in the early 2000s very much based on my experience as a teen in the late ‘80s," she told The New York Times in an interview published Jan. 10. "It's come to no one's surprise that jokes have changed. You don't poke in the way that you used to poke."
"Even if your intention was always the same, it's just not how you do it anymore, which is fine," the 53-year-old explained. "I very much believe that you can find new ways to do jokes with less accidental shrapnel sideways."
