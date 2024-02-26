Mean Girls Joke That “Disappointed” Lindsay Lohan Removed From Digital Release

Watch : Lindsay Lohan "Very Hurt" By Joke in New Mean Girls Movie

This Mean Girls joke was so not fetch.

In fact, a line in the musical reboot that mentioned "fire crotch," which didn't sit well with Lindsay Lohan, has been completely removed from its Feb. 20 digital release.

Prior to the edit, Megan Thee Stallion—who has a cameo in the film—delivered the eyebrow-raising line to show her support for Cady (Angourie Rice), saying, "We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!"

In the updated version, the last sentence—which is a reference from 2006 when oil heir Brandon Davis infamously called Lindsay the controversial name—is no longer in the scene, per People.

E! News reached out to Paramount for comment and has not heard back.

"Lindsay was very hurt," a rep for the actress, who played the role of Cady in the 2004 film, told E! News Jan. 15, "and disappointed by the reference in the film." And the Freaky Friday star wasn't the only one who thought the joke was not grool.