These Survivor Secrets Reveal How the Series Managed to Outwit, Outplay, Outlast the Competition

For nearly 24 years, the tribe has spoken.
And by tribe, we mean the Survivor super fans who have ensured that the OG competition series has managed to outwit, outplay and outlast its reality TV competition to reach its 46th season, premiering on CBS and Paramount+ with a special two-hour episode Wednesday, Feb. 28.
Unless you've been voted off the proverbial island, you know that host Jeff Probst has been helming the wildest tribal councils he's ever seen and snuffing out torches since the very beginning. And with this upcoming season he's promised a few more bold moves.
Noting he's been a fuzzier, gentler version of himself in recent seasons, he explained to Entertainment Weekly that after the pandemic, "I was definitely full of positivity, and I wanted to be a show that parents felt good about watching with their kids."
But with season 46 contestants teasing a particularly explosive season, Probst is ready to kick butt and take some buffs at tribal council.
"That part of me is starting to come back," Probst said of a return to grilling contestants before he tallies the votes. "I'm ready to saddle back up, get on the horse, and sling a few arrows. So I think over the next year you'll start to see that coming back into play, and I hope the players will enjoy the banter and the back and forth."
Want to know what they're playing for? Yes, we're all well aware that the contestant who manages to outwit, outplay and outlast their fellow competitors will score the big prize, but did you know even the players who spend a scant few days without food, plumbing or any reasonable amount of privacy walk away with some cash?
Come on in guys, because we're digging deep into the secrets behind the success of Survivor.