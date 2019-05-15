CBS

The swimsuit model and college student was just 21 when she was crowned the sole Survivor of season six, which included her infamous decision to get naked for some peanut butter. (Relatable, tbh!) She is still the youngest female player to ever win the game.

Aside from the check for $1 million, Jenna also received another prize during her finale: a new beau in season three winner Ethan, with the winning duo going on to date for 10 years before splitting in 2013.

"It is with much consideration and a heavy heart that we are announcing that after 10 years of a loving relationship, the decision was made to move on without each other," a rep for the reality couple told E! News at the time. "We will carry with us the memories of a relationship grounded in love, laughter, support and friendship."

After taking time off from school (though she eventually returned and graduated with a degree in psychology), Jenna went on to host some shows for TV Guide Network and appeared in several movies. She and Ethan also competed on The Amazing Race and starred on their own show, Everyday Health.

Jenna was invited back to All-Stars but ended up quitting the show to be with her mother who was battling cancer. Her mom ended up passing away eight dates after she returned home.

In early 2018, Jenna was arrested for a DUI and drug possession after allegedly biting a police officer after being treated for an apparent overdose. According to the Pennsylvania police report, the SUV she was driving possesses a vanity license plate that reads "AMAZON," likely a reference to her season, Survivor: Amazon.

After the incident, Jenna broke her silence on Twitter, writing to her followers, "Been a long time. I'm back and better than ever. Jenna 4.0 version."