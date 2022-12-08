Jeff Probst Reveals His Future on Survivor

After a whopping 43 seasons, longtime Survivor host and showrunner Jeff Probst has revealed how long he plans to remain a part of the CBS competition series. Find out his answer here.

Jeff Probst is digging deep. 

The longtime host and showrunner of CBS' Survivor, which is currently airing its 43rd season, is revealing how long he plans on snuffing contestants' torches—and, of course, gave an answer fit for tribal council.

"It's impossible to describe what Survivor represents to me. Impossible," he told Entertainment Weekly Dec. 7. "It goes beyond creative expression or professional recognition. It's much deeper. It's right in line with the ideas I try to impress on our players. It's about pushing myself further than I think I can go, about trying to stay in the moment and adapt to my surroundings, about being a good 'tribe member,' about being open to new ideas and new people."

He added, "The same opportunities Survivor offers the players, it offers me. I love Survivor and I still need Survivor."

So, don't worry, Survivor fans: It seems like Probst won't be leaving Fiji anytime soon. 

photos
Survivor Season 43: Meet the Cast

Although Entertainment Weekly reported that Probst considered leaving the CBS competition show twice previously—after seasons 12 and 16—to pursue other projects, he ultimately stayed, gaining more creative control in the process. Now, the Finder's Fee director has ushered the series into a "new era" after the coronavirus pandemic, with a shorter, 26-day game and more twists than ever. 

"The Covid break was a great Survivor reset for me," he said. "Coming on the heels of Winners at War, which I loved, I was more tired than I realized. When we had to postpone our shoot, it gave me a chance to step back and once again reflect on all the things I absolutely love about this show."

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Catch Probst close out season 43 when the finale airs Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

