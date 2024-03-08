These Empowering Movies About Sisterhood Show How Girls Truly Run the World

Watch : Blake Lively & Amber Tamblyn Have a Mini "Sisterhood" Reunion

Sisters are doin' it for themselves—and each other.

Over the years, many iconic female casts have graced the screen to demonstrate just how powerful a bond between women can be.

Take Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants starring Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn, for example. Nearly two decades after the the coming-of-age flick hit theaters—and more than 15 years since the release of its 2008 sequel—fans are still clamoring for another potential installment of the Ann Brashares adaptation.

"I know that that is a great hope for all four of us is to be able to work together again," Tamblyn acknowledged during a 2022 interview with SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight. "It feels like the ultimate grift where I'm like, 'Wait a minute, we're gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I'm in.'"

And it's all because their IRL bond is as magical as the pair of jeans they shared in the movie.