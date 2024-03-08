These Empowering Movies About Sisterhood Show How Girls Truly Run the World

There's no shortage of powerful women on the silver screen. Celebrate International Women's Day March 8 by checking out these iconic movies all about the strength of sisterhood.

Sisters are doin' it for themselves—and each other.

Over the years, many iconic female casts have graced the screen to demonstrate just how powerful a bond between women can be.

Take Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants starring Blake LivelyAmerica Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn, for example. Nearly two decades after the the coming-of-age flick hit theaters—and more than 15 years since the release of its 2008 sequel—fans are still clamoring for another potential installment of the Ann Brashares adaptation.

"I know that that is a great hope for all four of us is to be able to work together again," Tamblyn acknowledged during a 2022 interview with SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight. "It feels like the ultimate grift where I'm like, 'Wait a minute, we're gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I'm in.'"

And it's all because their IRL bond is as magical as the pair of jeans they shared in the movie. 

photos
International Women's Day: Stars Share What They Hope To Teach Their Daughters

As Lively recently gushed of Ferrera, "I've known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead."

"It's one of my life's honors to witness her show so many women not only what's possible, but HOW it's done," the Gossip Girl alum wrote on Instagram in December. "I love you sister. Always."

 

Diyah Pera/Alcon/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

That same month, Lively, Tamblyn and Bledel stepped out together to support Ferrera at a special screening of Barbie, which earned Ferrera an Oscar nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night," Ferrera captioned a video of the foursome taking selfies at the event. "I love these women with all my heart. #SisterhoodForever."

But Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants isn't the only film that shows how nothing is impossible when women band together. And if you're anything like us, you want to spend International Women's Day March 8 binging movies these movies that celebrate the joys of female friendship.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

A League of Their Own, 1992

There may be no crying in baseball, but there are a lot lessons about teamwork and sisterhood in this sports comedy starring Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty and Rosie O'Donnell.

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ocean's 8, 2018

Why should the boys have all the fun? Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson steal hearts as a group of women coming together for a heist.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Waiting to Exhale, 1992

Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon demonstrates how boyfriends may come and go, but friendship is forever in Forest Whitaker's directorial debut.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie, 2023

Director Greta Gerwig explores the complexities of womanhood in this technicolor flick starring Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef and more stars as variations of the world's most famous doll.

Columbia Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Little Women, 2019

This adaptation of the popular Louisa May Alcott novel shares a powerful look at four sisters—played by Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen—who are each determined to live life on their own. 

(For bonus viewing: There's also a 1994 version starring Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Trini Alvarado.)

Matthew Rolston/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Now and Then, 1995

Friendship transcends through the decades in this coming-of-age story starring Demi Moore, Rosie O'Donnell, Rita Wilson and Melanie Griffith—with Gaby Hoffmann, Christina Ricci, Ashleigh Aston Moore and Thora Birch playing their childhood selves.

Brownstone Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pitch Perfect, 2012

There's no sweeter music than the harmony of a star-studded cast, including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson and more.   

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The First Wives Club, 1996

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton turn trauma into revenge as three jilted divorcées in this comedy classic.

Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Bridesmaids, 2011

Starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper and Wendi McLendon-Covey, the 2011 flick shows the importance of holding onto good friends and making new ones.

What's more inspiring than having your BFF tell you that you're are more beautiful than Cinderella and that you have a face like sunshine?

 

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

The Color Purple, 2023

 Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks sing their hearts out in this coming-of-age musical based on the 1982 Alice Walker novel about sisterhood.

(For bonus viewing: Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Margaret Avery star as the core trio in the 1985 version directed by Steven Spielberg.)

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Steel Magnolias, 1989

With an all-star lineup of Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis, this timeless movie about a group of women from a small Southern community has proven that there's no bond quite like sisterhood that crosses generations.

Diyah Pera/Alcon/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

It's no surprise that this Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel-starring flick is all about, well, the magical nature of female friendship. 

