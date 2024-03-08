These Empowering Movies About Sisterhood Show How Girls Truly Run the World

Sisters are doin' it for themselves—and each other.
Over the years, many iconic female casts have graced the screen to demonstrate just how powerful a bond between women can be.
Take Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants starring Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn, for example. Nearly two decades after the the coming-of-age flick hit theaters—and more than 15 years since the release of its 2008 sequel—fans are still clamoring for another potential installment of the Ann Brashares adaptation.
"I know that that is a great hope for all four of us is to be able to work together again," Tamblyn acknowledged during a 2022 interview with SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight. "It feels like the ultimate grift where I'm like, 'Wait a minute, we're gonna get paid to hang out when we do that in real life anyway? Cool. I'm in.'"
And it's all because their IRL bond is as magical as the pair of jeans they shared in the movie.
As Lively recently gushed of Ferrera, "I've known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead."
"It's one of my life's honors to witness her show so many women not only what's possible, but HOW it's done," the Gossip Girl alum wrote on Instagram in December. "I love you sister. Always."
That same month, Lively, Tamblyn and Bledel stepped out together to support Ferrera at a special screening of Barbie, which earned Ferrera an Oscar nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.
"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night," Ferrera captioned a video of the foursome taking selfies at the event. "I love these women with all my heart. #SisterhoodForever."
But Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants isn't the only film that shows how nothing is impossible when women band together. And if you're anything like us, you want to spend International Women's Day March 8 binging movies these movies that celebrate the joys of female friendship.