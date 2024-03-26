Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first baby together, nearly six years after Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum first started dating.

By Brandi Smith Mar 26, 2024 2:34 PMTags
Team Edward just got a new member.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have welcomed their first child together.

The new parents were spotted walking together in Los Angeles on March 25, per photos published by Daily Mail, with Robert pushing a light pink baby stroller between them.

Suki and Robert kept things comfy and low key, with both opting for baseball hats and sunglasses. The "Good Looking" singer donned a black trench coat for their stroll, while The Batman actor rocked a gray hoodie and puffer coat. 

E! News has reached out to reps for comment and has not heard back.

Suki first revealed she and the Twilight alum were expecting when she debuted her baby bump while on stage Corona Capital Music Festival in November in a glittery silver dress.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd, gesturing toward her baby bump, "I'm not sure if it's working."

She soon traded in the dress for another sparkly accessory as multiple outlets reported in December that the 32-year-old and Robert were engaged.

2024 Celebrity Babies

Since sharing pregnancy, the Daisy Jones and the Six star has given followers a glimpse at her pregnancy journey—and the road to her first album.

And by her side amid this exciting chapter is her love of six years. After all, last year Suki recalled how the pair keep the spark alive despite their busy schedules.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she told The Sunday Times in Feb. 2023. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

In fact, she marveled at their enduring bond sharing she was surprised to be "so happy with someone for nearly five years."

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text," she added, "and I think he feels the same about me." 

To revisit Suki and Rob's road to parenthood from the very beginning, keep reading...

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Movie Night

About two weeks after Suki confirmed her pregnancy, she and Rob went to the Poor Things premiere in New York. And they weren't the only stars there as Taylor Swift was also at the event.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

