You Won't Believe What Bridgit Mendler, Erik von Detten and More Disney Channel Alums Are Up To Now

Watch : Disney Channel Alum Bridgit Mendler Launches Space Startup

Every once in a while, a ghost of Disney Channel past will emerge, offering up an update on their current life and, in turn, sending a certain demographic (hi, Millennials) into an absolute tailspin.

The latest? Good Luck Charlie's Bridgit Mendler, who not only announced she and husband Griffin Cleverly adopted a 4-year-old son ("started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I'm so lucky," she wrote on X Feb. 19), but also that she launched her own tech startup, which builds ground satellite stations to better help send and receive data from space.

Yes, you read that correctly.

"The vision is a data highway between Earth and space," the 31-year-old—she stopped acting to pursue a law degree from Harvard and a PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology—told CNBC of her company Northwood Space. "Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult."