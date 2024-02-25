You Won't Believe What Bridgit Mendler, Erik von Detten and More Disney Channel Alums Are Up To Now

Every once in a while, a ghost of Disney Channel past will emerge, offering up an update on their current life and, in turn, sending a certain demographic (hi, Millennials) into an absolute tailspin.
The latest? Good Luck Charlie's Bridgit Mendler, who not only announced she and husband Griffin Cleverly adopted a 4-year-old son ("started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I'm so lucky," she wrote on X Feb. 19), but also that she launched her own tech startup, which builds ground satellite stations to better help send and receive data from space.
Yes, you read that correctly.
"The vision is a data highway between Earth and space," the 31-year-old—she stopped acting to pursue a law degree from Harvard and a PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology—told CNBC of her company Northwood Space. "Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult."
Now, if you're anything like us, this update probably has you wondering where the heck all your other favorite Disney Channel alums are these days. (And no, we don't mean Zac Efron, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Raven-Symoné. Unless you just crawled your way out of a cave, you're likely well versed on those stars.)
So, fear not, because we did the heavy lifting, as we always do, and found all the answers you didn't know you needed until right now.
Grab your lunchables, feed your Tamagotchi and playback the most magical phrase to any '90s kid—I'm Ryan Merriman and you're watching Disney Channel—because we're catching you up with all your favorite stars...