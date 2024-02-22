Camila Cabello Seemingly Hints at Emotional Shawn Mendes Breakup

Camila Cabello isn't crying in the club over her new chapter.
Instead, the "Havana" singer is letting her emotions flow through her music on her upcoming fourth album. While Camila hinted that she was influenced by a difficult relationship, she was tightlipped on whether the songs directly reference her off-and-on romance with ex Shawn Mendes, which ended in 2021 before they briefly rekindled the spark last spring.
"It's me sitting with this feeling of understanding," she told Puss Puss in an interview published Feb. 21, "that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old."
The Fifth Harmony alum continued, "I really felt I was in love with this person. Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I'm an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one."
And for Camila—who also went through a breakup with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch last year—the theme of her album isn't just about love, but is actually a chance for her to explore everything she's been feeling.
"There's just the wrestling of those feelings without it being kind of neat or in a box. You can't really say that it's a sad song, you can't really pin it down," she explained. "It's just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it."
And how is Camila now? As she told the magazine, she's feeling "chaotic and brave," especially after debuting her new blonde locks, which have helped get her "unhinged sparkle" back.
Camila and Shawn, who collaborated on the hit song "Señorita" in 2019, announced their breakup in November 2021 after two years together.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they both wrote on Instagram at the time. "We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
And while the couple have tried to rekindle their romance over the years—even sharing a kiss at Coachella 2023—Camila has instead most recently been linked to rapper Drake as the two were seen hanging out in Turks and Caicos in December. However, neither has publicly spoken out about where they stand.
E! News has reached out to Shawn's rep for comment on her new interview but hasn't heard back.
Keep reading for a look back at Camila and Shawn's romantic history.