Camila Cabello Seemingly Hints at Emotional Shawn Mendes Breakup

Camila Cabello Goes Blonde: See Her Sexy New Look!

Camila Cabello isn't crying in the club over her new chapter.

Instead, the "Havana" singer is letting her emotions flow through her music on her upcoming fourth album. While Camila hinted that she was influenced by a difficult relationship, she was tightlipped on whether the songs directly reference her off-and-on romance with ex Shawn Mendes, which ended in 2021 before they briefly rekindled the spark last spring.

"It's me sitting with this feeling of understanding," she told Puss Puss in an interview published Feb. 21, "that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old."

The Fifth Harmony alum continued, "I really felt I was in love with this person. Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I'm an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one."

And for Camila—who also went through a breakup with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch last year—the theme of her album isn't just about love, but is actually a chance for her to explore everything she's been feeling.