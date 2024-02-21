Wendy Williams’ Family Speaks Out Amid Her Health and Addiction Struggles

Wendy Williams’ family shared how the TV personality has been doing ahead of the upcoming Lifetime documentary about her struggles.

Watch: Where is Wendy Williams? Trailer: First Look at Heartbreaking Documentary

Wendy Williams' family is sharing an update. 

Ahead of the upcoming two-part documentary detailing the former talk show host's struggles over the past few years, her family is giving fans a positive glimpse into her life right now. 

"I spoke with her yesterday and I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me," her sister Wanda Finnie told People in an interview published Feb. 21. "She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment."

"She is in a healing place emotionally," she continued. "She's not the person that you see in this film."

Over the past few years, Wendy—who stepped down from her show in 2022—has battled public personal and health issues, including substance abuse, lymphedema and Graves' disease. 

"We've all seen the images over the last few months—and, really, few years—of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt," her niece Alex Finnie told People. "It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state."

Over the years, Wendy has been open about her addiction struggles, sharing on her show in 2019 that she was living in a sober home. After leaving her talk show in 2021—Sherri Shepherd ultimately served as permanent guest host until it ended the following year—Wendy continued to seek professional help by checking into a wellness facility.

While Wendy's family said she's doing a lot better now, fans will get a first-hand look at the painful moments over the last few years in the Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams? The two-part special, which was filmed from August 2022 to April 2023, details her financial difficulties, as well as potential neurological concerns.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

But amid Wendy's highly-publicized struggles, her niece Alex, who's also an executive producer on the special, applauded the 59-year-old's decision to highlight her life in this documentary.

"I'm proud of my aunt for taking control of her narrative because my aunt has always been such a public person and has been an open book, and we've all seen the images over the last few months and really few years of what has been like a spiral for my aunt," she explained. "So for her to actually put her voice in here and take ownership of what's happened, where she's at present day. I think it's powerful."

Where is Wendy Williams? premieres Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 on Lifetime.

Ahead of the special, keep reading to look back at Wendy through the years.

