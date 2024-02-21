Wendy Williams’ Family Speaks Out Amid Her Health and Addiction Struggles

Watch : Where is Wendy Williams? Trailer: First Look at Heartbreaking Documentary

Wendy Williams' family is sharing an update.

Ahead of the upcoming two-part documentary detailing the former talk show host's struggles over the past few years, her family is giving fans a positive glimpse into her life right now.

"I spoke with her yesterday and I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me," her sister Wanda Finnie told People in an interview published Feb. 21. "She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment."

"She is in a healing place emotionally," she continued. "She's not the person that you see in this film."

Over the past few years, Wendy—who stepped down from her show in 2022—has battled public personal and health issues, including substance abuse, lymphedema and Graves' disease.

"We've all seen the images over the last few months—and, really, few years—of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt," her niece Alex Finnie told People. "It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state."