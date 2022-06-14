The Wendy Williams Show Is Ending Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Wendy Williams "Won't Watch" Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show

It's time to say goodbye to The Wendy Williams Show.

A spokesperson for the syndicated talk show confirmed to E! News June 14 that the final episode will air Friday, June 17, noting the series' end comes "after 13 successful years in syndication."

The farewell episode will feature a video tribute to host Wendy Williams, who went on medical leave last September.

So what comes next? Sherri Shepherd is set to take over for Williams, a decision that was announced in February. "Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox's Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy," Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind the show, said in a statement at the time. "Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise."