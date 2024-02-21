Amanda Bynes Reveals Her Favorite Role—and the Answer Will Surprise You

While Amanda Bynes is best known for her run on The Amanda Show and She’s The Man, her favorite film or TV role may be unexpected for most fans

By Brahmjot Kaur Feb 21, 2024 4:53 PMTags
TVThe WbAmanda BynesCameo
Watch: Amanda Bynes Says She Wants to Do THIS Instead of Her Podcast

Amanda Bynes is telling us all the things that we wanna hear.

This includes revealing her favorite television or film from her nearly 14-year acting career.

"I would probably say What I Like About You," Amanda explained in a Cameo posted to TikTok Feb. 19. "That TV show was super fun. I loved working with Jennie Garth and Leslie Grossman, Wesley Jonathan and Simon Rex. It was such a great experience."

While the Hairspray actress reflected on some of her past projects—including the mid-aughts sitcom and films like What a Girl Wants—she also gave insight into her new career as a nail technician. 

"I cannot wait to get my license," she admitted. "I'm so excited to start doing nails."

In the years since stepping back from acting in 2010, Amanda experienced a series of public personal and legal issues, ultimately spending eight years under the conservatorship of her mom Lynn Bynes. (The conservatorship ended in 2022.)

photos
Amanda Bynes: Then & Now

But these days, Amanda has returned to the spotlight in new ways‚ including debuting a short-lived podcast.

"The 1st episode of my podcast did really well," the She's the Man star shared on her Instagram Story in December. "After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job."

@cameo What is your favorite amanda bynes project?? #amandabynes ? original sound - Cameo

"I'm going to follow that path instead," she added. "Thank you for following my journey!"

And with a new career in the beauty field, she's also proven she's not afraid to switch up her look. Just before Christmas, Amanda ditched her blond locks for a hot second, dyeing her hair black. But just a day later, the 37-year-old snapped a mirror with bleach on her hair. 

"I didn't like the black hair on me," she explained, "and I'm going back to blonde."

Trending Stories

1

Natalie Portman Briefly Addresses Benjamin Millepied Affair Rumors

2

The Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh Dead at 50

3

Malia Obama Is Now Going by This Stage Name

While we wait to see how Amanda's new career and life chapter unfolds, look back at some of her most iconic acting roles.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Marianne, Easy A

Snow White goes Greek in this modern day interpretation of the fairytale classic, where Amanda moves into a house with seven dorks—see what they did there?—after finding out that the sorority life isn't for her.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Sydney White, Sydney White

Amanda totally nailed the role of a holier-than-thou mean girl.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Host, The Amanda Show

The actress picked up an impressive three Favorite TV Actress wins at the Kids' Choice Awards for her role in the sketch series.

Sam Urdank/Universal Pictures/THA/Shutterstock

Kaylee, Big Fat Liar

Amanda made her big film debut in this film and she certainly didn't disappoint—the film brought in a whopping $48 million. Those numbers don't, ahem, lie!

Wb-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Holly, What I Like About You

Aww, remember when Amanda played Jennie Garth's fresh-faced and cheeky younger sister in this television series?

Dreamworks Skg/Kobal/Shutterstock

Viola, She's the Man

The young star was nearly unrecognizable when she played a teen boy in this take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. We're sure even the Bard would've appreciated her entertaining performance. 

David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Penny Pingleton, Hairspray

The multitalented gal proved she could sing just as well as she could act in this remake of the '80s classic. 

Shutterstock

Daphne Reynolds, What a Girl Wants

While what a gal does actually want may be up for debate, we're sure we want to see more of Amanda taking on comedic roles like this one. Plus, the fact that Brit hottie Colin Firth played her dad didn't hurt either.  

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Natalie Portman Briefly Addresses Benjamin Millepied Affair Rumors

2

The Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh Dead at 50

3

Malia Obama Is Now Going by This Stage Name

4

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacts to Backlash on Megan Fox Comment

5

Blake Lively Reveals She Hit This Motherhood Milestone With 4 Kids