Amanda Bynes Reveals Her Favorite Role—and the Answer Will Surprise You

Amanda Bynes is telling us all the things that we wanna hear.
This includes revealing her favorite television or film from her nearly 14-year acting career.
"I would probably say What I Like About You," Amanda explained in a Cameo posted to TikTok Feb. 19. "That TV show was super fun. I loved working with Jennie Garth and Leslie Grossman, Wesley Jonathan and Simon Rex. It was such a great experience."
While the Hairspray actress reflected on some of her past projects—including the mid-aughts sitcom and films like What a Girl Wants—she also gave insight into her new career as a nail technician.
"I cannot wait to get my license," she admitted. "I'm so excited to start doing nails."
In the years since stepping back from acting in 2010, Amanda experienced a series of public personal and legal issues, ultimately spending eight years under the conservatorship of her mom Lynn Bynes. (The conservatorship ended in 2022.)
But these days, Amanda has returned to the spotlight in new ways‚ including debuting a short-lived podcast.
"The 1st episode of my podcast did really well," the She's the Man star shared on her Instagram Story in December. "After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job."
@cameo What is your favorite amanda bynes project?? #amandabynes ? original sound - Cameo
"I'm going to follow that path instead," she added. "Thank you for following my journey!"
And with a new career in the beauty field, she's also proven she's not afraid to switch up her look. Just before Christmas, Amanda ditched her blond locks for a hot second, dyeing her hair black. But just a day later, the 37-year-old snapped a mirror with bleach on her hair.
"I didn't like the black hair on me," she explained, "and I'm going back to blonde."
While we wait to see how Amanda's new career and life chapter unfolds, look back at some of her most iconic acting roles.