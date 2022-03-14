Simon Rex Reveals the Heartfelt Way Meghan Markle Thanked Him After Shutting Down Potential Tabloid Story

Watch : Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle Against U.K. Tabloid

When it comes to Meghan Markle, her Cuts co-star Simon Rex is loyal to the royal.

Back in 2020, Simon claimed that he was once offered $70,000 from a British tabloid to lie and say he had "hooked up" with the Duchess of Sussex prior to her relationship with now-husband Prince Harry. While appearing on the Hollywood Raw podcast, the former MTV VJ said he had turned down the offer because he "didn't feel right lying and f--king up the royal f--king family."

Now, in an interview with The Guardian published on March 11, Simon—who won a 2022 Independent Spirit Award for his performance in Red Rocket—spoke more about the incident, revealing that Meghan wrote him a thank-you note after hearing about the offer. "She said: 'It's nice to know there are still good people,'" he shared, with the outlet noting that the letter is now framed at his home in Joshua Tree, Calif.