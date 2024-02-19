Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Son Apollo Is All Grown Up at Disco-Themed 10th Birthday Party

Watch : Gwen Stefani Gives Double Shout-Out to Blake Shelton

This is B-A-N-A-N-A-S: Gwen Stefani's youngest child is turning 10 soon.

The singer recently celebrated her son Apollo Rossdale's upcoming milestone at a joint family birthday party honoring him, her brother Todd Stefani—who turns 50 in more than a week, and their mom Patti Stefani, who will turn soon turn 78.

On Feb. 18, Gwen, 54, shared several videos from the '70s disco-themed bash on her Instagram Story. She included a selfie with husband Blake Shelton and Apollo, who will mark his actual birthday on Feb. 28, wearing large curly wigs.

Gwen captioned the clip, "Happy 10th b day apollo!!!"

The party also featured a mobile petting zoo in a garden, with sheep, goats and rabbits. And inside the bash, guests enjoyed burgers, veggie burgers and French fries from Shake Shack.

The No Doubt frontwoman shares Apollo and eldest sons Kingston Rossdale, 17, and Zuma Rossdale, 15, with ex Gavin Rossdale. While Gwen rarely shares photos of the kids on social media, all three joined her and her husband last October to watch her receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.