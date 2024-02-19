Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Son Apollo Is All Grown Up at Disco-Themed 10th Birthday Party

Gwen Stefani shared a rare image of her son Apollo at a '70s-style birthday party celebrating him and two other family members.

This is B-A-N-A-N-A-S: Gwen Stefani's youngest child is turning 10 soon.

The singer recently celebrated her son Apollo Rossdale's upcoming milestone at a joint family birthday party honoring him, her brother Todd Stefani—who turns 50 in more than a week, and their mom Patti Stefani, who will turn soon turn 78.

On Feb. 18, Gwen, 54, shared several videos from the '70s disco-themed bash on her Instagram Story. She included a selfie with husband Blake Shelton and Apollo, who will mark his actual birthday on Feb. 28, wearing large curly wigs.

Gwen captioned the clip, "Happy 10th b day apollo!!!"

The party also featured a mobile petting zoo in a garden, with sheep, goats and rabbits. And inside the bash, guests enjoyed burgers, veggie burgers and French fries from Shake Shack.

The No Doubt frontwoman shares Apollo and eldest sons Kingston Rossdale, 17, and Zuma Rossdale, 15, with ex Gavin Rossdale. While Gwen rarely shares photos of the kids on social media, all three joined her and her husband last October to watch her receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer shared her videos from the family's joint birthday party one day after she performed at Cali Vibes Fest 2024 in Long Beach, Calif. During her set, Blake joined her onstage to perform their single "Purple Irises," released Feb. 9.

Instagram / Gwen Stefani

The Voice coaches have been together since 2015 and married in 2021 at the country star's Oklahoma ranch.

Instagram / Gwen Stefani

Look back at their cutest quotes:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Let the Rumors Begin

"I think he's hot, don't you? But to be super honest, it is kind of crazy we both went through the same thing at the same time. There's been so many people that I've gotten so much comfort from. Just people coming to me and telling me their story. Not confiding, but sharing, which has just helped me see things from a different perspective and move forward." —Gwen to Ryan Seacrest in November 2015

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
Look of Love

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest. She is the greatest." —Blake on Today in March 2018. 

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM
"Saved My Life"

"When you have a broken heart—at least, when I do—you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell...Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?" —Blake to Billboard in July 2016

Twitter
Country Livin'

"I grew up in Orange County, so I don't know if you've been down there, but it's nothing like the middle of America and our nature was the beach. So to be able to be in Oklahoma and be able to experience a ranch kind of vibe is just something I never ever had, so it's just been really, it's been great, amazing." —Gwen on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August 2020

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images
Wedding Bells

"You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable! I think about it all the time." —Gwen to Ellen DeGeneres when discussing marrying Blake

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Fierce Fashion

"[My style is] more feminine than ever before. It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse." —Gwen to InStyle in July 2018

Instagram

Sexiest Man Alive

"He doesn't even like to do a photo shoot. You can never convince him to do it. So he just called me like, ‘They want me to do this.' And I was like, ‘You should totally do it! You're so sexy!'" —Gwen's reaction to Blake being named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Instagram

Hot Commodity

"He's so good at the show, I mean, he's just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Like anywhere he goes, people are just attracted to him, and he's such an incredible talent." —Gwen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September 2019

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Biggest Fans

"Setting here watching @gwenstefani rehearsals it continues to shock me the amount of GIANT hits this girl has written... I highly recommend y'all catch her Vegas show if you can get tickets!!!" —Blake on Twitter in June 2018

