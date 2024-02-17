Alabama Barker Responds to Claim She Allegedly Had "A Lot of Cosmetic Surgery"

Watch : Alabama Barker Shares Epic Message to Critics

Did Alabama Barker undergo cosmetic surgery? She says it ain't so.

The daughter of Travis Barker and ex Shanna Moakler is setting the record straight about the type of cosmetic work she has and has not had done to her body.

On Feb. 15, the 18-year-old shared photos of herself wearing a bikini on her Instagram, to which a user commented, "This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn't over do it! She looks good now!"

Alabama responded, "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."

Meanwhile, more than 235,000 people, including Travis and his wife Kourtney Kardashian, liked the teen's photos.

The Blink-182 drummer's daughter has been open about her use of lip fillers. Last October, she gave her aesthetic practitioner a shout-out on her Instagram Story.

Alabama regularly comes under scrutiny over her photos and videos on Instagram and TikTok, while both her parents and stepmother have often liked her posts. She has tried not to not let the critics get to her.