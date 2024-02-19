Sabrina Bryan Reveals Where She Stands With Her Cheetah Girls Costars Today

Sabrina Bryan doesn't want her memories of The Cheetah Girls to be kept like Cinderella sitting in a dark cold, dusty cellar.
So, she's not waiting for somebody to come and set these stories free. Instead, Sabrina, who played Dorinda in the 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie and its spinoffs, is sharing insight into the film series herself—including where she stands with her fellow Cheetah Girls Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Kiely Williams today.
"Raven and Adrienne and I have not really spoken too much," the actress told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Kiely has been one of my best friends since the start to end."
In fact, Sabrina still remembers how she and Kiely formed a tight bond right from the get-go.
"From the first movie, we really connected," she continued. "And we were so sad when filming ended because we thought that was gonna be it. And then when we picked up with doing performances and then into the Christmas tour and beyond—continuing seven years—we've stayed so close."
"She was my maid of honor in my wedding," Sabrina—who tied the knot with Jordan Lundberg in 2018—noted. "I was her maid of honor."
As for her status with Raven and Adrienne? The 39-year-old attributes it to "just losing touch."
"As you do," she added, "when you work with people and then you're together for so long and so much intense time and then they're not there after that."
And while there has been drama in the past—including Raven previously sharing she didn't do the third movie because she felt "excluded" and Kiely hinting in 2020 she and fellow 3LW member Adrienne had tensions to work through—Sabrina made it clear she's still all about the girl power.
"Watching Raven and her career as well as Adrienne and her career flourish has been so incredible," she shared. "I love seeing all of the work that they've done. And it's just been really fun to watch from afar."
Sabrina also cherishes the moments they spent together making the movies—including talking in their trailers, going to dinners and chilling in their hotel rooms.
"The hotel felt like a dorm room," she remembered. "We were just running back and forth to everyone's room, hanging out, watching movies in Raven's room, watching music videos in Adrienne's. We were just going back and forth, and it was just such a fun time."
Now, Sabrina is bringing that feeling of nostalgia back by diving deep into beloved DCOMs and Wonderful World of Disney movies on her iHeartPodcast Magical Rewind with Will Friedle.
And if you're wondering if he keeps in touch with his Boy Meets World costar William Daniels—a.k.a. Mr. Feeny—it turns out he does.
"I was at Bill Daniels and Bonnie Daniels' house on Monday," he told E!. "So, what, two days ago we were together and we hung out for a good hour. They're still very important in my life."
Here's hoping Mr. Feeny makes an appearance on Magical Rewind! Until then, you can check out Will and Sabrina's chat with Kiely on the podcast.
And you can also throw your hands up if you know that you're a star and keep reading to see the Cheetah Girls then and now.