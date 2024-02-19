Sabrina Bryan Reveals Where She Stands With Her Cheetah Girls Costars Today

Watch : Raven-Symone REACTS to "The Cheetah Girls" Reunion Ideas!

Sabrina Bryan doesn't want her memories of The Cheetah Girls to be kept like Cinderella sitting in a dark cold, dusty cellar.

So, she's not waiting for somebody to come and set these stories free. Instead, Sabrina, who played Dorinda in the 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie and its spinoffs, is sharing insight into the film series herself—including where she stands with her fellow Cheetah Girls Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Kiely Williams today.

"Raven and Adrienne and I have not really spoken too much," the actress told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Kiely has been one of my best friends since the start to end."

In fact, Sabrina still remembers how she and Kiely formed a tight bond right from the get-go.

"From the first movie, we really connected," she continued. "And we were so sad when filming ended because we thought that was gonna be it. And then when we picked up with doing performances and then into the Christmas tour and beyond—continuing seven years—we've stayed so close."

"She was my maid of honor in my wedding," Sabrina—who tied the knot with Jordan Lundberg in 2018—noted. "I was her maid of honor."