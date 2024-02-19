Exclusive

Sabrina Bryan Reveals Where She Stands With Her Cheetah Girls Costars Today

More than 20 years after The Cheetah Girls debuted on Disney Channel, Sabrina Bryan told E! if she keeps in touch with costars Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Kiely Williams now.

Sabrina Bryan doesn't want her memories of The Cheetah Girls to be kept like Cinderella sitting in a dark cold, dusty cellar.

So, she's not waiting for somebody to come and set these stories free. Instead, Sabrina, who played Dorinda in the 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie and its spinoffs, is sharing insight into the film series herself—including where she stands with her fellow Cheetah Girls Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Kiely Williams today.

"Raven and Adrienne and I have not really spoken too much," the actress told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Kiely has been one of my best friends since the start to end." 

In fact, Sabrina still remembers how she and Kiely formed a tight bond right from the get-go.

"From the first movie, we really connected," she continued. "And we were so sad when filming ended because we thought that was gonna be it. And then when we picked up with doing performances and then into the Christmas tour and beyond—continuing seven years—we've stayed so close."

"She was my maid of honor in my wedding," Sabrina—who tied the knot with Jordan Lundberg in 2018—noted. "I was her maid of honor."

photos
Disney Channel Stars Then and Now

As for her status with Raven and Adrienne? The 39-year-old attributes it to "just losing touch."

"As you do," she added, "when you work with people and then you're together for so long and so much intense time and then they're not there after that."

And while there has been drama in the past—including Raven previously sharing she didn't do the third movie because she felt "excluded" and Kiely hinting in 2020 she and fellow 3LW member Adrienne had tensions to work through—Sabrina made it clear she's still all about the girl power.

"Watching Raven and her career as well as Adrienne and her career flourish has been so incredible," she shared. "I love seeing all of the work that they've done. And it's just been really fun to watch from afar."

Disney Channel

Sabrina also cherishes the moments they spent together making the movies—including talking in their trailers, going to dinners and chilling in their hotel rooms.

"The hotel felt like a dorm room," she remembered. "We were just running back and forth to everyone's room, hanging out, watching movies in Raven's room, watching music videos in Adrienne's. We were just going back and forth, and it was just such a fun time." 

Now, Sabrina is bringing that feeling of nostalgia back by diving deep into beloved DCOMs and Wonderful World of Disney movies on her iHeartPodcast Magical Rewind with Will Friedle

And if you're wondering if he keeps in touch with his Boy Meets World costar William Daniels—a.k.a. Mr. Feeny—it turns out he does. 

"I was at Bill Daniels and Bonnie Daniels' house on Monday," he told E!. "So, what, two days ago we were together and we hung out for a good hour. They're still very important in my life."

Here's hoping Mr. Feeny makes an appearance on Magical Rewind! Until then, you can check out Will and Sabrina's chat with Kiely on the podcast.

And you can also throw your hands up if you know that you're a star and keep reading to see the Cheetah Girls then and now.

Disney Channel, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Raven-Symoné

Already a Disney Channel star when she made her debut as Galleria Garibaldi, thanks to the premiere of That's So Raven seven months earlier, Raven would only return for the film's first sequel in 2006, opting to sit of 2008's The Cheetah Girls: One World. (Her absence was explained away by Galleria's relocation to England for college.)

After That's So Raven went off the air in 2008, she went on to star in the short-lived ABC Family series State of Georgia in 2011; joined The View as an official co-host from 2015 to 2016 after frequent guest host appearances; began recurring on Black-ish in 2015 as Rhonda, sister to Anthony Anderson's Dre; and returned to Disney Channel in 2017 to executive-produce and star in the That's So Raven sequel series Raven's Home.

Already an accomplished recording artist with two albums to her name, she's since released two more solo studio albums and, most recently, a trio of EPs. After dating actress and model Az-Marie Livingston from 2012 to 2015, Raven married Miranda Maday in June 2020.

Disney Channel, Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

While playing Chanel Simmons wasn't the 3LW singer's acting debut—that would be a 2001 episode of the Nickelodeon series Taina—it was the breakthrough role that led to appearances in feature films (Coach Carter, I'm in Love with a Church Girl), TV films (Lovestruck: The Musical) and two more Cheetah Girls films.

After a relationship with Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009 led to a handful of appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Adrienne went down the reality TV path, starring in 2012's Empire Girls and hosting the short-lived 2014 competition series Nail'd It. In 2013, she began her current job as co-host of The Real. She also competed in the second season of The Masked Singer in 2019, placing third as the Flamingo and is set to appear on the fifth season of Raven's Home. 

After 3LW disbanded in 2007 and The Cheetah Girls parted ways in 2008, Adrienne took her time working on a solo album, eventually releasing New Tradiciones in 2017. After dating Rob, she was briefly engaged to boyfriend of six years, Roc Nation executive Lenny Santiago, in 2015. Nearly a year after calling that off, the former E! News host and musician Israel Houghton announced their engagement. They were married in November 2016 and welcomed son Ever James in August 2022.

Disney Channel, Eric McCandless via Getty Images
Kiely Williams

After saying goodbye to Aquanetta Walker in 2008 with the disbandment of The Cheetah Girls, Kiely made her feature film debut in Anna Faris' The House Bunny, released that same year. Since then, she's appeared in films such as Elle: A Modern Cinderella Tale and Stomp the Yard: Homecoming. She's released a handful of solo singles over the years, while also co-starring in a trio of web series with fellow Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan.

In December 2016, she married Brandon "BJ" Cox with Sabrina serving as a bridesmaid. The couple welcomed daughter Rowan in March 2018 and daughter in Archer in March 2022.

Disney Channel, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Sabrina Bryan

Since making her breakthrough as Dorinda Thomas, Sabrina has competed on Dancing With the Stars twice—once in 2007 and again in season 15—where she was eliminated shockingly early both times despite receiving high scores from the judges. She's also released a pair of workout DVDs (Byou and Byou 2) and co-starred in a trio of web series that reunited her with Kiely Williams.

In 2008, she became an author after releasing the book Princess of Gossip with co-writer Julia DeVillers. In October 2018, she married longtime boyfriend Jordan Lundberg. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Comillia Monroe, in September 2020, and son Ledger Gray in May 2023.

Disney Channel, Aaron J. Thornton / GETTY IMAGES

Lynn Whitfield

After playing Galleria's mother Dorothea in The Cheetah Girls and The Cheetah Girls 2, the Emmy and NAACP Image Award-winning actress went on to appear in several films, including Madea's Family Reunion and The Women, as well as TV shows like How to Get Away With Murder, Mistresses and The Resident. Since 2016, she's starred on the OWN original series Greenleaf, which wrapped its five-season run on Aug. 11, 2020.

Disney Channel, Lori Facebook
Lori Anne Alter

Since playing Chanel's mother Juanita Simmons in both The Cheetah Girls and The Cheetah Girls 2, Lori has appeared in the horror film House at the End of the Street while popping up on Canadian series like Degrassi: The Next Generation, Kenny vs. Spenny, Being Erica and Private Eyes. After marrying William Laurin days before The Cheetah Girls' premiere, she's welcomed two children whose names have not been made public.

Disney Channel, Vince Corazza instagram
Vince Corazza

After playing villainous record producer Jackal Johnson, the Canadian actor made guest appearances on shows like 24, NYPD Blue, Entourage and CSI, while also lending his voice to animated series Braceface and several video games.

Disney Channel, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Kyle Schmid

Since playing Galleria's love interest Derek, Kyle has appeared in films like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and The Covenant; TV films like Cyber Seduction: His Secret Life and Patsy & Loretta; and TV shows like CSI: Miami and Arrow. Outside of guest appearances, he's starred on the TV shows Copper, Six, and The I-Land.

Disney Channel, Mireya Acierto/WireImage
Ennis Esmer

Post film, Ennis starred in shows like The Listener, Red Oaks, and Blindspot, while recurring on Dark Matter, Private Eyes and Schitt's Creek. He's also appeared in the films Welcome to Mooseport, The Rocker and Clara.

Disney Channel, Sam Santos/Getty Images
Kim Roberts

Following her role as Dorinda's foster mother Mrs. Bosco, Kim appeared in films like Dawn of the Dead, Saw III, Saw IV, and Carrie; and TV shows including Suits, Schitt's Creek and The Handmaid's Tale.

Disney Channel, Daniel Zuchnik / GETTY IMAGES
Sandra Caldwell

Since playing the delightfully named Drinka Champagne, Sandra has appeared in the films Shall We Dance and Ben Is Back, as well as TV shows like Wonderfalls, Law & Order: SVU, and Murdoch Mysteries. In 2017, while playing transgender character Mama Darleena Andrews in the play Charm, Sandra revealed that she was transgender herself. In the 2020 Netflix documentary Disclosure, she discussed undergoing gender-affirming surgery in her early 20s and keeping it private for nearly 40 years.

