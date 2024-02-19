Inside Hilary Swank's New Life With Her Million Dollar Babies

Hilary Swank's daughter Aya greets everything she sees. Son Ohm knows how to get down to any track she and husband Philip Schneider play. And that's just part of why life is like a song for the star.

By Sarah Grossbart Feb 19, 2024 3:00 PMTags
Hilary SwankCouples
Watch: Hilary Swank Reveals Her Twins' Names for the First Time

Hilary Swank can recall the moment her world got just a bit brighter. 

Though it was fairly dreary when she and husband Philip Schneider welcomed their twinsdaughter Aya and son Ohm—last April, "One of the first songs we played for them was 'Here Comes the Sun,'" the actress, 49, recounted during a Feb. 14 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Born just a few days before her late father's birthday in the coastal city of Bellingham, Wash. that she grew up in not far from the Canadian border, "It's very rainy there," continued the two-time Oscar winner. "And it was raining during the time they were born, but we were like, 'Spring is coming and here comes the sun with you two little balls of light.'"

Ever since, the 10-month-old twins have brought more than just the proverbial sunshine. 

"It is the best in the whole wide world," the Ordinary Angels star gushed of parenting, noting that, "it's more joy and more fun and more exhausting—it's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious. It's the most extraordinary thing."

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

Because much like any new parent, she's delighting in each tiny, adorable milestone. 

Take her daughter's penchant for growling at her growing collection of stuffed animals. At first, "she sounded like a mourning dove," Swank described to host Jimmy Fallon, "and then it turned into a growl. She growls, but like really commits." 

Instagram

And it's not her only form of greeting. "Now, she's also saying hi," Swank added. "She goes, 'Hi, hi, hi,' to everything. The plant, 'Hi!', the sun, 'Hi!', the sky, 'Hi!'"

As for son Ohm, he's a big fan of the point and "Ah!" as she demonstrated. 

And much like Mom and Dad—who asked the guests at their 2018 wedding to gift them with a vinyl recording of a song that takes them "to a special time" in their lives—the little crawlers are already proving to be budding musicians. Swank shared with Fallon that her husband recently played The Beatles' sunny track for them, prompting her son to clap along. 

"He, like, jives," described the Million Dollar Baby star. "He like gets down." 

So, yeah, motherhood, it's alright for Swank. Do-do-do-do you want to get a glimpse inside her new family world? Keep reading. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

3

Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation During 2024 BAFTAs Appearance

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Meet Aya & Ohm

Hilary reveals the names of her and husband Philip Schneider's twin daughter and son in a 2024 Valentine's Day Instagram post.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for ABA

Love Will Keep Them Warm

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider enjoy time in the snow in Park City, Utah,  at Sundance in 2019.

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Spooky Season

The P.S. I Love You star rings in the fall with a social media shoutout to her fur baby and her babies-to-be. 

She captioned her Oct. 2022 post, "#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins."

Hilary Swank / Instagram

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Parenthood

Hilary has an extra special present this Christmas—two new babies, which she dubbed "gifts of a lifetime."

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Eyes for Only Each Other

Each other and their incoming arrivals! Hilary keeps a hand on her growing baby bump at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Two Buns in the Oven

Hilary provides an update on her pregnancy journey with fans, captioning her Feb. 2023 post, "Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!!"

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Million Dollar Baby (A)

The Million Dollar Baby star has her own prizefighter when "Baby A" is caught flexing in an ultrasound image

Hilary Swank / Instagram

They're Here

Hilary officially welcomes twins, a boy and a girl.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she captioned her announcement. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

Hilary Swank / Instagram

Doggy Heaven

Hilary gives a peek into her and Philip's life at home with their many fur babies. 

"So I walked into my bedroom to find this display of rescue dog nap yumminess…," she captioned the June 2023 post. "Can you even? Terrific Teddy, Super Sufi, Kinetic Kai, Dashing Dunton and Mama Moon."

John Sciulli/Variety via Getty Images

Parents' Night Out

Hilary and Philip enjoy a night to themselves away from the kids. 

Hilary Swank / Instagram

And The Names Are...

Hilary finally reveals the names of her twins after ten months. 

Welcome Aya and Ohm!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

3

Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation During 2024 BAFTAs Appearance

4

You Came Here Alone to Enjoy These Secrets About Shutter Island

5

2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look