Inside Hilary Swank's New Life With Her Million Dollar Babies

Watch : Hilary Swank Reveals Her Twins' Names for the First Time

Hilary Swank can recall the moment her world got just a bit brighter.

Though it was fairly dreary when she and husband Philip Schneider welcomed their twins—daughter Aya and son Ohm—last April, "One of the first songs we played for them was 'Here Comes the Sun,'" the actress, 49, recounted during a Feb. 14 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Born just a few days before her late father's birthday in the coastal city of Bellingham, Wash. that she grew up in not far from the Canadian border, "It's very rainy there," continued the two-time Oscar winner. "And it was raining during the time they were born, but we were like, 'Spring is coming and here comes the sun with you two little balls of light.'"

Ever since, the 10-month-old twins have brought more than just the proverbial sunshine.

"It is the best in the whole wide world," the Ordinary Angels star gushed of parenting, noting that, "it's more joy and more fun and more exhausting—it's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious. It's the most extraordinary thing."