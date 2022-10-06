Pregnant Hilary Swank Reveals the Sentimental Significance of Her Twins’ Due Date

Watch : Hilary Swank Is PREGNANT With TWINS

Hilary Swank's million dollar babies have a million dollar due date.

One day after sharing she's expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, the P.S. I Love You actress shared a due date that seems to be written in the stars.

During Hilary's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, which is set to air Oct. 7, host Drew Barrymore noted, "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening."

In a moment that left the host speechless, Hilary replied, "Yeah and they are due on his birthday."

Back in December, the Oscar winner shared that her father, Stephen Michael Swank, had passed away in October 2021 at the age of 73.

"I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago," she wrote in a Dec. 31 tribute on Instagram. "I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together."