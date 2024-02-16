When Harry Met Sally Almost Had a Completely Different Ending

Watch : Meg Ryan Talks New Movie "What Happens Later"

We'll have what she's having—but only if it includes a happily ever after.

Because, as it turns out, When Harry Met Sally (starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as the titular characters) almost had an entirely different outcome.

"The original ending of the film that we had was that Harry and Sally didn't get together," director Rob Reiner recently revealed to CNN's Chris Wallace. "I'd been single for 10 years and I couldn't figure out how I was ever going to be with anybody."

Which bled over into the 1989 film written by the late Nora Ephron. "I hadn't met anybody and so it was going to be the two of them seeing each other after years," Reiner, who had split from wife Penny Marshall in 1981, continued, "talking and walking away from each other."

Thankfully, when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. And Reiner finally understood just that.