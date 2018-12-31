Penny Marshall's Cause of Death Revealed

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 31, 2018 9:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Penny Marshall

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

New details about Penny Marshall's death are being released.

E! News has confirmed that the actress' death certificate lists heart failure as the primary cause of death. Cardiovascular disease and diabetes were also contributing factors into her passing.

The document also confirms that the Hollywood star was cremated after her death. Penny's remains were then given to her sister Ronny Marshall.

Back on December 17, Penny died "peacefully" at her Hollywood Hills home at the age of 75.

"Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall," a spokesperson for the star's family shared with E! News at the time.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

And as soon as her passing was made public, Hollywood couldn't help but celebrate the talented actress and director.

"What an extraordinary loss. My good friend, Penny Marshall is gone—one in a million," Laverne & Shirley co-star Cindy Williams previously shared with E! News in a statement. "Utterly unique, a truly great talent. And, oh what fun we had! Can't describe how I'll miss her."

Big star Tom Hanks would also take to social media with a heartfelt message to his former co-worker.

"Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot!" the actor wrote. "Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx."

Penny is predeceased by her brother, actor/director Garry Marshall. She is survived by her sister Ronny Marshall; her daughter Tracy Reiner; and her three grandchildren.

The Blast was first to report the news.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicky Hilton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Lovato, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Demi Lovato "So Grateful" to Be Alive 5 Months After Drug Overdose

Sara Foster, Katharine McPhee

Sara Foster Can't Stop Roasting Bikini-Clad "Mom" Katharine McPhee

Ariana Grande Posts Then Deletes Tribute to Mac Miller

Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker Shares a Sexy Nude Photo of Eric Decker

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Saw a "Profound" Change in Their Health After Doing This

90 Day

All the Photos and Details From the 90 Day Fiancé Wedding Finale

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.