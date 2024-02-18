2024 BAFTA Film Awards: See the Complete Winners List

Here's your invite to London's party of the year, the 2024 British Academy Film Awards.
The ceremony, hosted by David Tennant, officially kicked off at the Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18, with stars from around the world making their way to the red carpet. (See every celeb at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards here.)
This year, the film Oppenheimer swept the BAFTAs with seven awards, including Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., while Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things followed with five wins, including one for the movie's star, Emma Stone.
Meanwhile, despite being nominated for eight awards, Bradley Cooper's Maestro, did not win any. Neither did the box office smash Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and Saltburn, both of which received five BAFTA nominations.
The ceremony featured a performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who sang her 2001 hit "Murder on the Dancefloor," which is featured in Saltburn.
Keep reading to see all of the winners from the 2024 BAFTAs...
Best Film
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
WINNER: The Zone of Interest
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
Director
WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay
WINNER: Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Leading Actress
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oprah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Leading Actor
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Supporting Actress
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Supporting Actor
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
EE Rising Star Award
WINNER: Mia McKenna-Bruce
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edibiri
Jacob Elordi
Sophie Wilde
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
WINNER: Earth Mama, Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
Blue Bag Life, Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
Bobi Wine: The People's President, Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]
How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There?, Ella Glendining (Director)
Film Not in the English Language
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer, PGA
20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
Past Lives, Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
Society of the Snow, J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza
Documentary
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
American Symphony, Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
Beyond Utopia, Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
Wham!, Chris Smith
Animated Film
WINNER: The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
Elemental, Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
Original Score
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn, Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton
Casting
WINNER: The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker
All Of Us Strangers, Kahleen Crawford
Anatomy of a Fall, Cynthia Arra
How to Have Sex, Isabella Odoffin
Killers of the Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Cinematography
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal
Editing
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts
Production Design
WINNER: Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
Barbie, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
The Zone of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Costume Design
WINNER: Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
Make Up & Hair
WINNER: Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Killers of the Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
Sound
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
Special Visual Effects
WINNER: Poor Things, Simon Hughes
The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
British Short Animation
WINNER: Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
British Short Film
WINNER: Jellyfish And Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
Festival of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
Such a Lovely Day, Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
Yellow, Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
