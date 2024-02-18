2024 BAFTA Film Awards: See the Complete Winners List

The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, hosted by David Tennant, honor the long list of talented stars in front of and behind the camera. Find out who's taking home a trophy this year.

By Jess Cohen Feb 18, 2024 10:15 PMTags
Here's your invite to London's party of the year, the 2024 British Academy Film Awards.

The ceremony, hosted by David Tennant, officially kicked off at the Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18, with stars from around the world making their way to the red carpet. (See every celeb at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards here.)

This year, the film Oppenheimer swept the BAFTAs with seven awards, including Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., while Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things followed with five wins, including one for the movie's star, Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, despite being nominated for eight awards, Bradley Cooper's Maestro, did not win any. Neither did the box office smash Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and Saltburn, both of which received five BAFTA nominations.

The ceremony featured a performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who sang her 2001 hit "Murder on the Dancefloor," which is featured in Saltburn.

Keep reading to see all of the winners from the 2024 BAFTAs...

Best Film
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers 
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things

Outstanding British Film
WINNER: The Zone of Interest
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka

Director
WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers 
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay
WINNER: Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
David Hemingson, The Holdovers 
Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Tony McNamara, Poor Things 
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Universal Pictures

Leading Actress
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things 
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Vivian Oprah, Rye Lane
Margot Robbie, Barbie

Leading Actor
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Supporting Actress
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Supporting Actor
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

EE Rising Star Award
WINNER: Mia McKenna-Bruce
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edibiri
Jacob Elordi
Sophie Wilde

Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
WINNER: Earth Mama, Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
Blue Bag Life, Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
Bobi Wine: The People's President, Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]
How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There?, Ella Glendining (Director)

Film Not in the English Language
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer, PGA
20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
Past Lives, Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
Society of the Snow, J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Documentary
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
American Symphony, Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
Beyond Utopia, Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
Wham!, Chris Smith

Animated Film
WINNER: The Boy and the Heron, Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
Elemental, Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Original Score
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn, Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton

Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Casting
WINNER: The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker
All Of Us Strangers, Kahleen Crawford
Anatomy of a Fall, Cynthia Arra
How to Have Sex, Isabella Odoffin
Killers of the Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Cinematography
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro, Matthew Libatique
Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal

Editing
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts

Production Design
WINNER: Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
Barbie, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
The Zone of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Costume Design
WINNER: Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Make Up & Hair
WINNER: Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Killers of the Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Sound
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

Special Visual Effects
WINNER: Poor Things, Simon Hughes
The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

British Short Animation
WINNER: Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

British Short Film
WINNER: Jellyfish And Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
Festival of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
Such a Lovely Day, Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
Yellow, Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

Keep reading to see all of the stars on the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards red carpet...

JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Cillian Murphy

Mike Marsland/WireImage

David Tennant

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

John Phillips/Getty Images

Josh Hartnett

John Phillips/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

John Phillips/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bryce Dallas Howard

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lily Collins

John Phillips/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dua Lipa

John Phillips/Getty Images

Adjoa Andoh

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Paul Mescal

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Rami Malek

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Emma Corrin

John Phillips/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Margot Robbie

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Carey Mulligan

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Emma Stone

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Taylor Russell

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Vera Wang

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

John Phillips/Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Bradley Cooper

photos
