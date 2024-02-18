2024 BAFTA Film Awards: See the Complete Winners List

Watch : Michelle Yeoh Reminisces Over Her First BAFTAs

Here's your invite to London's party of the year, the 2024 British Academy Film Awards.

The ceremony, hosted by David Tennant, officially kicked off at the Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 18, with stars from around the world making their way to the red carpet. (See every celeb at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards here.)

This year, the film Oppenheimer swept the BAFTAs with seven awards, including Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., while Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things followed with five wins, including one for the movie's star, Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, despite being nominated for eight awards, Bradley Cooper's Maestro, did not win any. Neither did the box office smash Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and Saltburn, both of which received five BAFTA nominations.

The ceremony featured a performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who sang her 2001 hit "Murder on the Dancefloor," which is featured in Saltburn.

Keep reading to see all of the winners from the 2024 BAFTAs...