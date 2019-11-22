David Tennant's got a new TV gig.

The former star of Doctor Who and Broadchurch and current star of Good Omens will play serial killer Dennis Nilsen in a new drama coming to ITV (and which will be sold internationally) called Des.

Per Variety, the three-part series will be based on Brian Masters' book Killing For Company, which he wrote with full cooperation by Nilsen. The show will "explore the personal and professional consequences of coming into contact with a man like Nilsen."

Nilsen was notorious for mostly killing young men in North London in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and he died in 2018.