Allow Kate Hudson to Remind You That She Made a Cameo in Home Alone 2

Watch : "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York": E! News Rewind

Every holiday season, Kate Hudson makes a tiny bit of extra money because of...KEVIN!

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has revealed that she had a small part in the hit 1992 movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. And while most diehard fans of the comedy franchise may not recall seeing her in the film, her role was prominent enough that she is still paid royalties whenever it airs on TV—which is every December.

"I still get residuals from Home Alone 2 because I sang in the chorus," the 44-year-old, who was about 12 when the comedy was filmed, said on the Feb. 11 episode of her and brother Oliver Hudson's podcast Sibling Revelry. "I get like 10 cents every once in a while."

The scene in question sees Macaulay Culkin's lead character Kevin McAllister singing a solo in his school's Christmas pageant while his bullying older brother Buzz, played by Devin Ratray, seizes the opportunity to humiliate his younger sibling by displaying battery-operated candles behind his ears.