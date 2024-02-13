Serena Williams Shares Empowering Message About Not Having a "Picture-Perfect" Body

Watch : Serena Williams Reveals Skincare Hack With Breast Milk

Serena Williams is laying it all on the court.

The tennis legend—who welcomed her second daughter Adira River with husband Alexis Ohanian last August—recently shared insight into her postpartum journey.

"Loving yourself is essential," Serena began her Feb. 12 Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in a bikini and cradling her 6-month-old. "I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life."

For the 42-year-old, practicing self-love includes not sweating over a snap back.

"Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect," she shared. "I love that I smell like milk—that milk sustains @adiraohanian. I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it's a change that has been well worth it."

Serena—who also shares daughter Olympia, 6, with the Reddit co-founder—concluded her post with an all-star reminder. "So start this week," she added, "knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you."