Channing Tatum Steps Out for Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Daughter Everly

Channing Tatum and daughter Everly, who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, attended the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training premiere dressed like characters from the film.

By Brahmjot Kaur Feb 13, 2024 2:46 PMTags
Red CarpetChanning TatumParenthoodCeleb KidsKidsCelebritiesJenna Dewan
Watch: Channing Tatum Talks Being a Dad to Daughter Everly

It's a daddy-daughter date to remember for Channing Tatum and Everly.

After all, the two stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of the anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training in New York City on Feb. 10 and made sure to dress the part.

The 43-year-old, who shares Everly with ex Jenna Dewan, showed up in a green and black checkered sweatshirt, similar to the film's lead Tanjiro Kamado. While the 10-year-old dressed up as another character, Shinobu Kocho—even donning a purple dip-dyed wig.

And although Channing and Jenna—who also shares son Callum, 3, with fiancé Steve Kazee and is pregnant with their second child—keep much of their family life out of the spotlight, they have made a few exceptions in recent years.

In fact, the Magic Mike actor even gave insight into his bond with Everly following his 2018 breakup with Jenna.

photos
Channing Tatum Takes Daughter Everly on Las Vegas Trip

"I realized that all I really had to do was just go into her world," Channing told VMAN in February 2022, "and do whatever that is that she wanted to do."

He also shared how his children's book The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie helped him learn new skills.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Aniplex of America/Crunchyroll

Trending Stories

1

Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Elle King’s Tribute Incident

2

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

3
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

"I was looking up YouTube on how to braid hair," he explained regarding the book's origin on Today in March. "Like, I didn't want to be the dad that was just delivering a kid to school looking like she had just slept on the street."

But Channing—who is engaged to actress Zoe Kravitz—also recognizes that he's still learning.

I think just like every other parent," he noted, "you're just kind of trying not to mess kids up, but you know you're going to on some level."

Keep reading to see more stars and their mini-me kids.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Yolanda Hadid & Gigi Hadid

Like mother like daughter. After becoming a household name on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former supermodel Yolanda Hadid's daughter Gigi Hadid broke into the fashion industry as a teen and has been rocking runways ever since.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Clint Eastwood & Scott Eastwood

Clint Eastwood's fifth child, son Scott Eastwood, has followed in his movie star footsteps by starring in films like Suicide Squad, Snowden, The Fate of the Furious and Pacific Rim.

Larry French/Getty Images for The Jefferson Awards Foundation
Jon Bon Jovi & Jake Bongiovi

The Bon Jovi singer and his third child is his mini-me. Pictured: The two appear on either sides of with the musician's wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, and their youngest son Romeo Bongiovi at the Jefferson Awards Foundation' 2017 DC National Ceremony at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC. in 2017.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise

The look-alike duo is all smiles while attending a 2016 performance of Finding Neverland in the Big Apple. 

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
James Marsden & Jack Marsden

Woah, the Marsden men's resemblance was uncanny at the 2017 SAG Awards.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Kim Zolciak & Brielle Bierman

Double take! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's  daughter looks like her younger sister!

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo & Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The soccer star has the cutest plus-one ever at the London premiere of Ronaldo.

Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley-Cook

The teen is following in her mom's footsteps as a budding model and a bombshell!

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kate Moss & Lila Moss

Mini-me indeed! Kate's daughter clearly inherited her momma's gorgeous looks.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Here posing for an Instagram snap before the Hot Pursuit premiere in Los Angeles, mom and her daughter have never looked more alike!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lisa Bonet & Zoe Kravitz

The two looked nearly identical at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2015.

Instagram
Rumer Willis & Demi Moore

With their matching jumpsuits, sleek hair and glasses, the two look more like twins than mother and daughter! "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad," Willis joked on Instagram.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Madonna & Lourdes Leon

Pictured here in 2010, the pop icon's daughter is a fashionista just like her mama!

Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham & Brooklyn Beckham

We'll make another exception for this fierce father-son duo: The soccer stud-turned-model and his son are sure dreamy.

Instagram
Kelly Ripa & Lola Consuelos

The spunky morning show host celebrated her daughter's 14th birthday with this adorable pic. Look at that resemblance!

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke

Once upon a time in Hollywood...the Kill Bill actress twinned with her daughter on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Jay Z & Blue Ivy Carter

Little Blue stole the show at the 2017 Grammys, and she's totally #twinning with her pops!

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
Alison Sweeney & Megan Sanov

The Days of Our Lives star and her daughter get in the holiday spirit at Disney On Ice Presents Frozen at the Staples Center. 

Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp & Vanessa Paradis

The mother-daughter pair looked like virtual twinsies (especially with those matching bobs) at the Chanel fall-winter Haute Couture show in Paris.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Julianne Moore & Liv Freundlich

Like mother, like daughter! The Oscar-winner and her daughter are both redheaded beauties.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Robin Wright & Dylan Penn

The nearly identical stunning stars even dress the same!

Barry King/Getty Images
Lori Loughlin & Olivia Giannulli

The Fuller House star and her daughter are practically twins at the Summer TCA Press Tour. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff, Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Daniel Day-Lewis & Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

The Last of the Mohicans and Lincoln star's young adult son, whose mother is French actress Isabelle Adjani, made his big runway debut at 2015 Paris Fashion Week, walking into the Chanel show with Julianne Moore.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Gillian Anderson & Piper Maru Klotz

The two stunned on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards in London.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford

If you didn't know better, you might've guessed they were sisters!

Fred Hayes/WireImage
Tom Hanks & Colin Hanks

This apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree!

Getty Images
Mamie, Grace and Louisa Gummer & Meryl Streep

Yup, we see Meryl's graceful looks in each of her daughters!

Instagram
John Legend & Luna Legend

John Legend posted this baby photo of himself, looking exactly like baby Luna on Oct. 6, 2017

Getty Images
Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn

This bombshell mother-daughter duo never fail to turn heads.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Elle King’s Tribute Incident

2

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

3
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

4

Channing Tatum Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Daughter Everly

5

Disney on Ice Skater in Serious Condition After Fall During Show