Channing Tatum Steps Out for Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Daughter Everly

Watch : Channing Tatum Talks Being a Dad to Daughter Everly

It's a daddy-daughter date to remember for Channing Tatum and Everly.

After all, the two stepped out on the red carpet for the premiere of the anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Hashira Training in New York City on Feb. 10 and made sure to dress the part.

The 43-year-old, who shares Everly with ex Jenna Dewan, showed up in a green and black checkered sweatshirt, similar to the film's lead Tanjiro Kamado. While the 10-year-old dressed up as another character, Shinobu Kocho—even donning a purple dip-dyed wig.

And although Channing and Jenna—who also shares son Callum, 3, with fiancé Steve Kazee and is pregnant with their second child—keep much of their family life out of the spotlight, they have made a few exceptions in recent years.

In fact, the Magic Mike actor even gave insight into his bond with Everly following his 2018 breakup with Jenna.