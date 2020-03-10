by Pamela Avila | Tue., Mar. 10, 2020 6:40 PM
Jenna Dewan is basking in happiness over the birth of her second child.
The 39-year-old, who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, gave birth to her second child on March 6. Today, the mother-of-two announced the birth of her baby boy, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, which she shares with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.
Since announcing the arrival of her little one, writing on Instagram, "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel! Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."
And it's safe to say, the two can't get enough of their bundle of joy. The Flirty Dancing host took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon to gush about how happy she felt to finally hold her baby in her arms.
"So. Happy.," Dewan captioned a selfie of herself breastfeeding her newborn. In another picture, she shared her son's adorable baby feet with what seems to be a red beaded protection anklet.
The baby's father also took to Instagram to share his joy over welcoming his son into the world.
"In an instant, our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same," Kazee wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the baby boy's hand. "Welcome to the earth star child."
As fans may recall, Dewan shared the exciting pregnancy news in late September 2019.
"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me @stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together," she wrote.
The two first sparked relationship rumors in Halloween 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official in June 2019.
Since then, the two have been inseparable and head over heels with one another.
Most recently, the two shared just how in love they were for Valentine's Day this year. "You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could've expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you. I've told you a thousand times and I'll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive," wrote Dewan on Instagram, alongside a picture from her maternity shoot.
Kazee shared another photo from Dewan's maternity shoot and wrote a touching tribute to the mother of his child.
"My whole [heart]. I love you. Thank you for being in my life. Thank you for letting me be in your daughter's life. Thank you for bringing this new life into the world. Thank you for loving me like you have. You have healed me with your heart. Happy Valentines Day," he wrote.
A couple of days after Valentine's Day, Kazee got down on one knee and popped the big question.
According to sources, the proposal took place the same day as Dewan's baby shower.
"She had no idea what was coming and thought the day was a celebration for the baby. Steve surprised her in front of all of her friends with an engagement ring and proposal at the shower. It was extra special that Jenna's closest friends were there to share in the moment," a source shared with E! News.
"He gave a beautiful speech and everyone was very emotional and teary eyed. Jenna was completely shocked by the surprise and totally elated."
They added, "They are so happy and excited for the baby and to have found soulmates in one another. Everything has felt so right and perfect from the beginning and they can't wait for these next steps."
