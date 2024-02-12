10 Things I Hate About You Actor Andrew Keegan Responds to Claims He Ran a Cult

Watch : "10 Things I Hate About You" With Heath Ledger: E! News Rewind

Andrew Keegan hates the way people think he's a cult leader.

The 10 Things I Hate About You actor recently set the record straight on claims that he started his own religion after he bought an abandoned temple in 2014 to host a series of spiritual gatherings.

"There was this interesting group of hippie types, if you will, in Venice," Keegan clarified on the Feb. 12 episode of Pod Meets World. "I was connected with some folks and we had this opportunity. This old Hare Krishna Temple, it was sitting there empty and we were like, ‘Why don't we get some people together, and let's open this place up?'"

Calling the group Full Circle, the 7th Heaven alum and some friends organized a string of dinner parties and other spiritual events at the temple over the course of three years—but Keegan said defining that group as a cult is simply "click-bait central."