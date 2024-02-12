Why Taylor Swift Has Never Headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024!

Madonna did it. Lady Gaga did it. Katy Perry has done it. Beyoncé did it—twice.

Taylor Swift, however, has yet to perform during the Super Bowl.

Not that the 34-year-old needed to go anywhere near a microphone this year to make substantially more football-adjacent news than the actual Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner, Usher. (Who, for the record, was the consummate pro and got rave reviews.)

But Swift was part of the "maybe this year?" conversation long before she coupled up with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and added sports media darling/antihero to her ever-growing list of accomplishments.

Yet every year, inevitably another artist is announced.