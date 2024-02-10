Carl Weathers' Cause Of Death Revealed

Watch : ‘Rocky’ Actor Carl Weathers Dead at 76

Carl Weathers passed away following a long battle with heart disease.

On Feb. 9, a week after the Rocky star died at age 76, the official cause of his death was revealed. According to The Blast, which cited the actor's death certificate, Weathers died naturally of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and had suffered from heart disease for years. He passed away at his home in Venice, Calif.

E! News has reached out to the actor's rep for comment and has not heard back.

The star, who rose to fame playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies and later starred on The Mandalorian, had died in his sleep early Feb. 2, his family previously confirmed in a statement to NBC News.

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life," they said. "Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

The actor is survived by his sons Matthew, 47, and Jason, 44, who he shared with first wife Mary Ann.